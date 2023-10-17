Villa Dolce Artisan Desserts Opens Brand New Manufacturing and Storage Facility in Arizona

After the Hottest Summer on Record, Arizona Feels the Chill with a New and Modern Premium Gelato Manufacturing Facility

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Dolce Artisan Desserts, the premier producer of artisanal gelato and sorbetto in the United States, announces the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Glendale, AZ. Built on eight acres, the 76,000 square foot facility will feature 18,000 square feet of cold storage with room for future expansion.

Custom built from the ground up over an 18-month period, the new facility showcases four gelato lines that can create over one million 3-gallon tubs, 15.6 million pints and 26 million ice cream sandwiches per year.

Villa Dolce Artisan Desserts officially opened their new manufacturing facility in Glendale, AZ with a ribbon cutting ceremony that included a proclamation from Glendale's mayor declaring October 14th to Villa Dolce Gelato Day in the city of Glendale. Villa Dolce Artisan Desserts opened their new manufacturing facility in Glendale, AZ. The new 76,000 square foot facility will feature 18,000 square feet of cold storage with room for future expansion.

In addition, the cold storage area holds approximately 1,700 palettes or half a million gallons of gelato. As the largest national wholesale gelato brand with over 200 distributors nationwide, offering cold storage helps ensure uncompromised quality to its co-packing customers.

"Mastering the perfect Italian gelato meant becoming proficient in the techniques I learned in Rome, as well as importing the best Italian equipment to create a truly authentic product," said Monte Marcaccini, founder and CEO of Villa Dolce. "But like many manufacturers of frozen desserts, there are additional challenges we must meet in order to maintain product integrity – and that's why we expanded and created this new facility."

A grand opening celebration was hosted by Villa Dolce on October 14, 2023, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony and a proclamation from the Mayor of Glendale, Jerry Weier, declaring October 14th to be "Villa Dolce Gelato Day" in the city of Glendale.

Quick Facts about Villa Dolce Artisan Desserts

Thirty flavors of authentic Italian gelato and sorbetto made from traditional Italian recipes from Rome, Italy .

. A collection of signature flavors that represent its finest dessert innovations. These flavors, called Dolce Gold, deliver an unforgettable sensory experience, featuring flavor combinations and reserve ingredients not found anywhere else.

SQF-certified factory ensures that products meet the highest possible global food safety standards.

Key customers include major airlines and restaurant groups, as well as nationwide distribution through Dot foods, Sysco, US Foods and more.

As part of Villa Dolce's dedication to elevating the dessert experience, the company is expanding its range to offer artisan desserts, born from the same passion, precision and creativity that define its gelato. As such, the talented team is hard at work on new innovations coming late 2024.

About Villa Dolce Artisan Desserts

Villa Dolce Artisan Desserts was founded in 2001 and today is the premier producer of artisanal gelato and sorbetto in the United States, supplying multiple foodservice channels across the country. Based in Glendale, Ariz., the company offers more than 30 flavors of authentic Italian gelato and sorbetto made from recipes from Rome, Italy. Among its many business and trade recognitions are Inc. magazine's 5,000 list of fastest-growing companies and Entrepreneur magazine's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America." For more information, please visit www.villadolcegelato.com

