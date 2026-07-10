Villa Dolce Culinary Innovation Leader Named 2026 ACF National Pastry Chef of the Year

Chef Meegan Roberts earns gold medals at regional and national American Culinary Federation competitions, reinforcing Villa Dolce's chef-led approach to dessert innovation

GLENDALE, Ariz., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Dolce Gelato announced today that Chef Meegan Roberts, the company's head of culinary innovations, earned gold medals at both the regional and national American Culinary Federation competitions and was named the 2026 ACF National Pastry Chef of the Year on July 1 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Chef Meegan Roberts accepting her award. Chef Meegan competing.

Roberts first won the ACF Western Region Pastry Chef of the Year title at regional qualifiers held Feb. 27-28 at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, then advanced to nationals, where she competed against top pastry chefs nationwide to capture the national title. The award recognizes chefs who display passion for the craft and help educate others.

Roberts' regional dessert, "Purple Rain," was a chocolate entremet inspired by Prince, combining dark chocolate, pistachio, cassis and mandarin beneath a mirror-smooth purple glaze. At nationals, she presented "Rebirth," inspired by Banksy's Girl with Balloon and built around yogurt, cherry blossom, cherry, pistachio and almond to explore resilience, healing and hope. Together, the desserts reflect Roberts' philosophy of using flavor, texture, color and form to transform dessert into a meaningful culinary experience.

"I am inspired most by emotion and story," Roberts said. "Whether it is music, a memory, an ingredient at peak season or a cultural reference, I begin with a narrative. From there, I translate that story into structure — balancing texture, temperature, flavor contrast and visual composition. For me, uniqueness comes from intention."

As head of culinary innovations, Roberts leads Villa Dolce's product development, chef collaborations and culinary education, helping restaurants, hotels, caterers and hospitality teams use gelato, sorbetto and frozen desserts as building blocks for elevated dessert programs.

"Chef Meegan's national recognition is a tremendous honor for her and for Villa Dolce," said Monte Marcaccini, CEO. "Her work represents exactly what we believe dessert can be — thoughtful, memorable and rooted in craft. She brings creativity, discipline and generosity to everything she does, and her leadership continues to inspire our team, our chef partners and the operators we serve."

Roberts is also active in culinary education, contributing to Villa Dolce's partnership with Catalyst Kitchens and teaching quarterly pastry classes at UMOM New Day Centers in Phoenix. Her recognition strengthens Villa Dolce's role as a chef-led dessert partner nationwide, turning dessert into a closing moment guests remember long after the last bite.

About Villa Dolce Gelato

Villa Dolce Gelato is an artisan gelato and sorbetto company headquartered in Glendale, Arizona. Inspired by traditional Italian gelato craftsmanship and a modern culinary perspective, Villa Dolce partners with chefs, restaurants, resorts, caterers and hospitality teams nationwide to design memorable dessert experiences that bring joy to guests and lasting value to the menu.

Media Contact

Colleen Clancey | Inside Sales Coordinator

Villa Dolce Artisan Desserts

7912 North 71st Ave, Glendale, AZ 85303

Direct: 602-922-3442

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Villa Dolce Gelato