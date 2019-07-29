Villa Flora: Luxury home in East Cobb selling in online auction

MARIETTA, Ga., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Flora, a 7,330-square-foot home on Woodlawn Drive NE in Marietta, will be sold in an online auction ending Thursday, August 15. Seven Hills Auctions will conduct the auction in cooperation with KnowAtlanta Real Estate Services.

The house was first built in 1968, and over the years it has hosted Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Arnold Palmer and other prominent guests. Its complete renovation in 2009 was featured on HGTV, and the home served as the setting for the first two seasons of YouTube Red's production of Cobra Kai. It has its own koi pond, large pool, greenhouse, outdoor dining area, and completely private back yard.

"The Mediterranean-inspired home is built with a level of craftsmanship and attention to detail rarely seen today. At the heart of the home is a magnificent atrium, and the kitchen would make any master chef happy, with commercial quality appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, two dishwashers and even a wood-fired pizza oven," said Buddy Lee, president of the auction company. "The azaleas decorating the meticulously landscaped yard were a gift from the Callaway family, of Callaway Resort & Gardens. The grounds have apple, fig and pear trees."

The stucco home is located at 130 Woodlawn Drive Northeast, Marietta, on a 1.03-acre site. Lee said, "The timed online auction format will allow potential buyers maximum flexibility in bidding and raising their bids over a period of weeks. Selling luxury homes at auction is an increasingly popular choice because it allows us to cast a wider net and market the home in a way that reaches the largest possible pool of buyers."

The home will be available for viewings by appointment from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 3, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 10. Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.sevenhillsauctions.com or call 850-765-2353.

Seven Hills Auctions, headquartered in Tallahassee, markets a full range of real estate assets, including luxury homes, commercial properties, bank-owned properties and land.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

SOURCE Seven Hills Auctions

Related Links

https://www.7hauctions.com

