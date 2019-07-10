Villa Maria Becomes the Official Wine Partner of Cirque du Soleil Touring Shows in the USA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Maria New Zealand has announced an exclusive multi-year contract with Cirque du Soleil as the official wine partner of its touring shows throughout the USA. The partnership begins with the June premiere of LUZIA™ in Hartford, Conn. and will continue through December 31, 2020.

The partnership will see Villa Maria's wines served at more than 625 performances annually throughout the U.S. at Cirque du Soleil's Big Top shows, including VOLTA™, LUZIA™, Amaluna™ and Alegría™ in major cities, such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. The partnership also includes Cirque du Soleil's touring Arena Shows with such performances as Crystal™ and Corteo™ in secondary markets, including: Portland, Ore.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Reno, Nev.; and St. Louis, Mo.; among others.

"I am delighted to announce this ground-breaking partnership," said Karen Fistonich, Executive Director of Villa Maria. "Villa Maria and Cirque du Soleil are both passionate about providing world-class experiences and we are thrilled to be working together. We look forward to bringing our wines to Cirque du Soleil's guests through this unique partnership," Fistonich continued.

In addition to Villa Maria's Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc, Private Bin Rosé and Private Bin Pinot Noir offered via Cirque du Soleil's concessions, digital and retail integration will also be offered.

"The values we share with Villa Maria of passion and dedication to one's craft and the relentless pursuit of excellence makes this partnership a natural fit," said Richard Davies, Vice President, Corporate Alliances at Cirque du Soleil.

For full list of show dates and locations, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. To learn more about Villa Maria, visit www.villamariawines.com.

ABOUT VILLA MARIA: The Villa Maria story is one of absolute passion. Each wine is crafted in the unique, fruit-driven style of New Zealand, showcasing the very best of the country's distinct wine regions. Villa Maria sources grapes from New Zealand's premium grape growing regions, including Marlborough and Hawkes Bay, and produces wines in state-of-the-art winemaking facilities in Auckland and Marlborough. The winery Sir George Fistonich started in 1961 is still family owned and stands as an icon of superior quality and innovation in New Zealand winemaking. In 2019, Drinks International named Villa Maria the most admired wine brand in New Zealand and the third most admired in the world. To learn more, visit www.villamariawine.com.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP: Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

