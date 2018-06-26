Villa rentals in Positano still available for 2018 season -- but time is running out!

"The Amalfi Coast is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations, and private villa rentals in Positano and nearby towns along the Amalfi Coast are in great demand," says Erin Romano of Carrington Italia. "The most requested properties often book as much as a year in advance. Having exclusive villas in our portfolio allows us to give our guests personal service and truly customize their visits."

Casa del Fico is a tranquil retreat in Positano's Fornillo neighborhood, a short distance from the town center, with accommodations for up to seven people. The beautifully updated villa, with authentic architectural features, offers stunning sea views, lush gardens and a terrace for outdoor lounging and dining. It boasts a traditional Italian kitchen, comfortable living area, brightly decorated bedrooms and beautifully appointed en suite bathrooms featuring handcrafted Italian tiles.

According to Romano, villas offer numerous benefits and creature comforts for families, couples and groups, while also providing a one-of-a-kind travel experience and the opportunity to live like a local.

Casa del Fico is accessible from the street via very few steps, which Romano says is a rare find in the vertical town of Positano. A pleasant and leisurely 20-minute stroll along Via Pasitea will bring guests down into the town center and Positano's main beach, passing boutiques, restaurants and shops along the way. The local bus stop is conveniently located within a minute's walk, with service every 30 minutes.

Romano says Carrington Italia's villa rentals are almost fully booked for the 2018 season, but there are a few available dates left for several of their highly desirable properties.

Details about Casa del Fico can be found at https://www.carringtonitalia.com/property/detail/254.

Other exclusive properties managed by Carrington Italia range from condominium homes to private estates that can accommodate large groups:

Casa Fiori is an elegant three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the Parco dei Fiori gated community just above Positano, with sweeping views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Guests of Casa Fiori have access to the large community pool on the property. It's also one of relatively few accommodations in Positano that include a complimentary reserved parking space for those who want to rent a car. Details about Casa Fiori can be found at https://www.carringtonitalia.com/property/detail/252.

"The tourist season extends into early November on the Amalfi Coast, and visitors who want a more tranquil vacation and to avoid the summer crowds often visit during this shoulder season," says Romano. "But even in later months our villas are in high demand, so we encourage guests to begin planning as early as possible."

Carrington Italia creates tailor-made Italian experiences through its network of longstanding personal relationships and personally-curated luxury villas along Italy's Amalfi Coast and Sorrento Peninsula.

Leveraging its local presence in Positano, Carrington Italia's onsite bilingual team provides local expertise and concierge services and assists their guests in experiencing the region in more personal and authentic ways.

