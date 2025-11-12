Villa Restaurant Group Wins Restaurant365's Inaugural Customer Excellence Award

Multi-brand operator recognized for reducing Prime Cost through technology-driven transformation

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced that Villa Restaurant Group (VRG) has been named the winner of the 2025 Restaurant365 Customer Excellence Awards. The annual awards celebrate restaurant operators who demonstrate exceptional innovation, measurable results, and leadership in leveraging technology to transform their business.

"Restaurant365 has truly transformed how we operate — the visibility and automation let our operators make real-time decisions and drive profitability," said Michael Leemann, Controller at Villa Restaurant Group, recognized for Operations Excellence.

Founded more than 60 years ago as a single New York City pizzeria, Villa Restaurant Group has grown into a family-owned enterprise with more than 140 corporate and franchise locations across the U.S. and abroad. Its portfolio includes proprietary concepts such as Villa Pizza, Tony & Benny's, Green Leaf's, South Philly Steaks, and Mo' Burger, as well as major franchise partnerships with Starbucks, Shake Shack, Jersey Mike's, and Dos Toros.

Since implementing Restaurant365 accounting in 2018 and adding operations in 2024, VRG has unified accounting, inventory, scheduling, and purchasing on one platform to increase visibility and profitability across its brands. By consolidating legacy systems and automating key functions like accounts payable, invoice capture, and reporting, the company eliminated manual inefficiencies and empowered field operators to make real-time, data-driven decisions.

"Villa Restaurant Group shows what's possible when a visionary team embraces technology to elevate every aspect of operations. By unifying their systems and empowering field leaders with real-time insights, they've not only improved profitability but also built a stronger, more connected culture," said Restaurant365 Co-founder and Chief Community Officer Morgan Harris. "Their success reflects the mission of Restaurant365—to help restaurants grow smarter, work more efficiently, and achieve lasting excellence."

The results have been significant. Inventory processes have been cut in half, while new stores have been added without increasing corporate headcount. At VRG's LaGuardia Airport location alone, food and labor costs fell by 1% to 2% year over year. Companywide, standardized reporting, improved purchasing compliance, and stronger vendor partnerships have helped the group cut prime costs by nearly 2% while simplified processes reduced stress and repetitive, manual work for in-store teams, driving monthly staff turnover below the 75% industry average.

About the Restaurant365 Customer Excellence Awards

Launched in 2025, the Customer Excellence Awards celebrate Restaurant365 customers who exemplify success across core categories: Accounting, Operations, and Workforce. Finalists and winners are chosen based on measurable impact, scalability, employee engagement, customer focus, and innovation.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the leading back-of-house accounting, inventory, workforce management, and payroll solution developed specifically for the restaurant industry. R365's all-in-one restaurant management platform simplifies day-to-day management for leaders at all levels, empowering them to control food costs, optimize labor, and improve guest experiences. Restaurant365's cloud-based architecture and robust integrations connect it to hundreds of POS providers, vendors, and banks, providing complete, accurate insights that empower managers to take meaningful action. Restaurant365 is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

Press related questions about Restaurant365, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Restaurant365