Villa Sandi Appoints Diva and Leonardo Moretti Polegato as Vice Presidents, Marking the Next Chapter of Family Leadership

Fourth generation steps into leadership roles as the Italian estate strengthens its global presence and accelerates growth in the U.S. market

TREVISO, Italy, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Sandi, a historic family-owned winery in Italy's Veneto region and a pioneer of premium Prosecco, announced the appointment of Diva Moretti Polegato and Leonardo Moretti Polegato as Vice Presidents and members of the Board of Directors. The move marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, formalizing the transition to the fourth generation of family leadership.

Diva Moretti Polegato and Leonardo Moretti Polegato

With approximately $150 million in annual revenue and distribution across more than 130 countries, Villa Sandi has emerged as one of the leading global ambassadors of Prosecco under the leadership of Giancarlo Moretti Polegato. The company continues to strengthen its presence in key international markets — with the United States standing out as a strategic priority — while positioning its historic estates and the Veneto region as a benchmark for elevated Italian wine tourism.

This move reflects a long-term strategic vision focused on continuity, innovation, and international growth. Both Diva and Leonardo have been actively involved in the business for several years, contributing to the company's development across commercial, operational, and strategic areas.

"This is a natural and important step for our company," said Giancarlo Moretti Polegato, President of Villa Sandi. "Diva and Leonardo have grown within the business, gaining a deep understanding of both our heritage and the evolving global landscape. Their energy, vision, and international experience will be key as we continue to invest in export markets, innovation, and hospitality."

Diva Moretti Polegato, 31, who has played a central role in developing international markets, brings a strong global perspective shaped by her experience as a Brand Ambassador and Area Manager across the U.S., U.K., and Mexico. In her new role, she will continue to focus on reinforcing Villa Sandi's positioning abroad, particularly in the U.S., where demand for high-quality, versatile sparkling wines continues to grow.

Leonardo Moretti Polegato, 28, has a background in finance and operations, with experience in process optimization and supply chain management. Since joining the company, he has worked closely with the executive team to enhance operational efficiency and support the integration of new technologies across the business.

This generational transition comes at a pivotal moment for Villa Sandi, as the company sharpens its focus on key international markets — particularly the United States, where evolving consumption habits are redefining how and when sparkling wine is enjoyed. In this context, Diva's leadership signals a forward-looking approach to strengthening the brand's relevance and cultural resonance in one of its most strategic markets.

"The United States continues to be one of the most dynamic markets for Prosecco, driven by its versatility, accessibility, and its ability to adapt to evolving consumption occasions," said Diva Moretti Polegato, Vice President of Villa Sandi. "At Villa Sandi, we've been proud to contribute to this momentum through a strong and diversified international presence, which allows us to navigate shifting market conditions with confidence. As we look ahead, we see a significant opportunity to further strengthen our positioning and continue building the brand in one of our most important markets."

Alongside its Prosecco portfolio, in 2019, Villa Sandi expanded its family of estates with the acquisition of Borgo Conventi in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, further affirming its commitment to showcasing Italy's diverse terroirs. Together, the estates reflect a balance between heritage and innovation, with a growing emphasis on sustainability, hospitality, and experiential wine tourism.

As the company looks ahead, the integration of the new generation into leadership roles signals a continued focus on building long-term value while adapting to a rapidly evolving global wine landscape — including opportunities in emerging segments such as no- and low-alcohol wines.

About Villa Sandi

Villa Sandi is a family-owned winery based in the Veneto region of Italy, housed in a historic 17th-century Palladian villa. Since its acquisition by the Moretti Polegato family in 1975, the estate has become a benchmark producer of Prosecco and a key ambassador of Italian sparkling wines worldwide. With a presence in over 130 markets and a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and hospitality, Villa Sandi continues to promote the culture and heritage of its territory on a global scale.

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SOURCE Villa Sandi