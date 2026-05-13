Proven 30+ Year Brand Enters Next Phase of Growth with Franchise Opportunities in Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas

SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Baker, a family-owned, from-scratch bakery café brand with more than three decades of operational experience, is officially expanding beyond its home state of Utah, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution as a franchise concept.

Village Baker Expands Beyond Utah, Bringing From-Scratch Bakery Café Concept to New Markets

After building a loyal following and nearing full market saturation in Utah, Village Baker is now targeting growth in key Western and Southern markets, including Idaho, Arizona (Phoenix), Colorado, and Texas. This expansion introduces a differentiated fast-casual concept to new regions – one rooted in traditional baking methods, clean ingredients, and a commitment to quality that has remained unchanged since the brand's founding in 1994.

A Proven Concept Built on Scratch-Made Quality

Village Baker occupies a unique position in the fast-casual landscape as a true from-scratch bakery café. The brand mills its own wheat and prepares breads, pizza dough, and baked goods in-house, limiting preservatives or shortcuts.

""Everything we can make from scratch, we make in-house," said Melissa McCleery, co-owner and co-founder of Village Baker. "It's how we've operated since day one—and it's what our guests value and count on."

This commitment to simplicity and transparency aligns with growing consumer demand for clean, minimally processed food, positioning Village Baker at the center of one of the most important shifts in the restaurant industry.

Delivering Value Without Compromise

At a time when many restaurant brands are reducing portion sizes or adjusting ingredient quality to offset rising costs, Village Baker has taken a different approach: maintaining both quality and generous portions.

The result is a strong value proposition that resonates with today's consumers: meals that feel homemade, satisfying, and worth the price.

"Guests leave full – or they're taking something home with them," said Neal Courtney, who leads franchise development for the brand. "That consistency and value is something we've protected, even in a challenging economic environment."

Designed for Sustainable Franchise Growth

Village Baker's expansion strategy is intentionally measured, prioritizing long-term success over rapid scale. The brand is seeking owner-operators who are actively involved in day-to-day operations – especially in new markets.

Unlike many emerging franchise systems, Village Baker brings more than 30 years of real-world operating experience to the table, with founders who remain actively involved in the business today.

Key advantages for franchise partners include:

A proven, multi-daypart business model spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, catering, and bakery sales

Established systems refined over decades of operation

Strong unit-level value perception driven by quality and portion size

A community-centered in-store experience that encourages repeat visits

The brand currently operates eight locations, including one corporate store, all in Utah.

The ideal candidate has food or hospitality experience and is committed to operating their business hands-on, bringing the brand's quality standards and community-focused experience to life in their local market.

For more information, please visit https://www.villagebakerfood.com/.

About Village Baker

Founded in 1994, Village Baker is a fast-casual, from-scratch bakery café specializing in sandwiches, soups, salads, pizza, and baked goods made with simple, high-quality ingredients. The brand mills its own wheat and prepares core menu items in-house without preservatives, delivering a clean, homestyle dining experience that resonates with today's consumer.

With more than 30 years of operational experience, Village Baker has built a loyal following through its commitment to quality, consistency, and value. The company currently operates eight locations in Utah and is expanding into new markets through a franchise model focused on experienced, owner-operator partners.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.villagebakerfood.com/.

SOURCE Village Baker