Village Camp New Glamping Resort Adds Winter Amenities in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Camp , a new glamping and outdoor resort brand, invites adventurous travelers to experience winter in Arizona's high country. For visitors exploring Northern Arizona's diverse landscapes, Village Camp delivers an authentic outdoor experience without sacrificing comfort.

Village Camp Flagstaff combines a well-equipped base camp with the amenities of a boutique hotel, serving both adventure travelers and glamping enthusiasts. With views of Mount Humphreys and surrounded by 1 million acres of Coconino National Forest, Village Camp Flagstaff is not just a place to stay; it's the gateway to a winter wonderland.

"We are thrilled to welcome travelers to Flagstaff this winter," said Scott Roberts, CEO of Roberts Resorts. "Our goal is to provide exceptional experiences for winter travelers, from skiers and snowboarders to those seeking the winter beauty of Northern Arizona."

AZ Snowbowl Ski Shuttle: To support sustainable transportation and a positive guest experience, Village Camp will provide a guest shuttle to and from AZ Snowbowl Ski Resort. The shuttle operates Wednesday through Sunday, offering two daily round trips during both morning and afternoon hours. Cost: $30 round trip or $15 one-way.





The general store has it covered with all the essentials for winter adventures, including Yeti mugs, local Arizona Canyon coolers, Osprey backpacks, Kuhl shirts, Smith sunglasses and goggles, snacks, beer, wine, and more. Amphitheater: Versatile venue for live music, events, retreats, and memorable outdoor gatherings. The perfect space to come together and enjoy the great outdoors.

Developed by Roberts Resorts with over 55 years of experience, Village Camp Flagstaff offers a diverse range of accommodations, including spacious RV sites and deluxe adventure cabins.

About Village Camp

Village Camp is a glamping and outdoor resort brand with spacious RV sites and deluxe adventure cabins for rent or purchase in some of the most exciting outdoor destinations in the American West. Village Camp caters to adventurers with genuine outdoor experiences, pristine natural surroundings, and the comforts of home base. Each locale is thoughtfully crafted to provide an immersive outdoor experience, with design elements in harmony with each distinct natural setting. From luxury cabins to spacious RV sites, Village Camp visitors and owners enjoy the comforts of a well-equipped base camp with the amenities of a boutique hotel. Visit villagecamp.com .

