Village Family Receives Generous Gift from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation During Pandemic

Village Family is a nonprofit organization that strives to make Norfolk, Va and the surrounding areas a better community by improving the quality of life of those in need by providing residents with top quality donated items, including new clothing, personal hygiene items and essentials. We want to make sure "no one goes to bed hungry". The Village Family Food Pantry distributes on the fourth Sunday of each month at First Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk, Va. To learn more visit our website at www.villagefamilyoutreach.net .

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $15 million in grant funding helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café's, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.

