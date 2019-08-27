Village Green Named Property Manager Of Escher Apartment Community In Rockville

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Green, an award-winning property management company overseeing more than 40,000 units across the country, has assumed responsibility as the property manager for Escher, a 317-unit newly constructed apartment community located in Rockville, Maryland. The management transition occurred on August 1.

The property is located about 30 minutes outside of Washington, D.C., and just a block from the Twinbrook Metro Station. Food, shopping, entertainment and recreational opportunities are also located within close proximity for easy access and convenience.

Built in 2018 and owned by Compatriot Capital, Escher provides a boutique, upscale living experience with custom home quality apartment finishes, including stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances and quartz and granite countertops. More than 50 different floorplans are available ranging from 530-square-foot studios with one bath to 1,349-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments. Unique community amenities include a relaxation pool with modern LED water features, an extensive outdoor courtyard and lanai that features lounge seating and entertainment space, a grilling area with premium outdoor cooking equipment, a fully-equipped wellness center with Technogym machines, WiFi enabled collaborative work-spaces, and an attached parking garage. The community is also pet-friendly.

"Escher was designed with a focus on providing every resident with a unique, customized experience they can't find anywhere else in the market," said Mark Van Kirk, President of Compatriot Capital. "By partnering with Village Green, we know we're getting a team with a proven track record for delivering the personal touches and prioritizing the needs of residents that will enhance their living experience beyond the walls of their apartment."

"With more than 100 years of experience creating homes and over 50 years in apartment management, we're thrilled to leverage that expertise to provide Escher residents with a truly meaningful living experience and sense of community," said Diane Batayeh, CEO of Village Green. "At Village Green, our people are difference makers. From the everyday interactions to the care and commitment they display with each and every resident, relationship building is a top priority and a differentiator for Village Green. We look forward to bringing the authentic experiences we're known for delivering to the residents of Escher."

About Village Green

Founded in 1919, Village Green is an award-winning Detroit-based apartment management company serving more than 90 cities throughout the United States. With ten offices nationwide, located in Baltimore/D.C., Connecticut, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Minneapolis, Des Moines, St. Louis and Scottsdale, Village Green's hospitality-based business model is focused on delivering exceptional living through passionate service. The company operates approximately 40,000 units. Village Green is led by a team of industry-recognized, award winning professionals, who take great pride in delivering authentic experiences through valued relationships, tailored amenities and uncompromised five-star hospitality quality level service. For more information on Village Green, please visit: www.villagegreen.com.

