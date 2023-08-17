Village Health Launches Podiatry Residency Program to Continue to Foster Medical Education

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Health and its subsidiaries - North Houston Surgical Hospital, Heights Hospital, Spring Hospital and its affiliates - are delighted to announce the launch of the Podiatry Residency Program as of July 01, 2023. This Council for Podiatry Medical Education accredited program represents Village Health's commitment to fostering medical education and training and cultivating the next generation of professionals in medicine and podiatry.

The Podiatry Residency Program at Village Health is designed to provide aspiring podiatrists with comprehensive training, hands-on experience, and mentorship opportunities. Under the guidance of seasoned podiatry experts, residents will gain a deep understanding of the complexities of foot and ankle care while developing advanced clinical skills.

"We are excited to offer the podiatry residency program at our institution," said Mirza Baig, MD, PhD, CEO, Village Health. "This represents our on-going commitment to excellence in education and training and we thank our affiliate partners in bringing this vision to fruition."

As a renowned healthcare organization, Village Health is honored to be at the forefront of medical education, providing residents with a supportive learning environment and access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources. By fostering the development of talented podiatrists, Village Health aims to enhance patient care, improve outcomes, and contribute to the overall advancement of podiatric medicine.

"The podiatry residency program is housed under the aegis of the Texas Institute for Graduate Medical Education," said Sohail Rao, MD, MA, PhD, President, Texas Institute for Graduate Medical Education and Chief Academic Officer and Designated Institutional Official, Village Health. "We are expanding our educational footprint in Texas and are pleased to be part of this exciting development that allowed us to takeover this well-established residency program that has (and will) continue to produce outstanding podiatrist to serve our community."

The Podiatry Residency Program will offer a comprehensive curriculum that encompasses various aspects of podiatric medicine, including surgical procedures, diagnostics, preventive care, wound management, and patient education. Residents will have the opportunity to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams, engage in research, and attend educational conferences to broaden their perspectives and stay at the forefront of advancements in podiatric medicine.

"I am excited to continue to lead this program which has been in existence for over 15 years," said Gary Lepow, DPM, MS, FACFAS, Program Director, Podiatry Residency Program, Village Health. "In partnership with the diverse and experienced faculty in Houston, TX, this program offers an exceptional opportunity for student and resident education and training that is designed to produce highly competent podiatrist."

Village Health invites aspiring podiatrists to apply for Clerkships and Residency Program and embark on a rewarding journey of growth, learning, and professional development. To learn more about the program and the application process, interested candidates can call (346) 646-3309 or email [email protected]

About Texas Institute for Graduate Medical Education:

Texas Institute for Graduate Medical Education (TIGME) is a nonprofit entity that has been established as a consortium with the objective of creating outstanding education and training opportunities for medical and podiatry residents and fellows. At TIGME, we strive to foster an environment of academic excellence, innovation, and collaboration, where residents and fellows receive comprehensive training, mentorship, and resources to develop clinical competence, critical thinking skills, and a deep understanding of medical ethics. Through a diverse and inclusive learning community, we aim to cultivate a culture of professionalism, teamwork, and cultural competency, empowering our graduates to make meaningful contributions to patient care, medical research, and healthcare delivery while upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and evidence-based practice.

About Village Health

Village Health is a leading healthcare organization dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting the well-being of the communities we serve. With a commitment to medical excellence, compassion, and innovation, Village Health strives to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare services and foster a culture of lifelong learning and professional growth. To learn more: www.village- health.care

