Village Liquor Receives 2018 Retailers of the Year Award

Retailers may nominate themselves or be nominated by an industry member like a distributor, supplier or industry association. The nominees are judged by the Beverage Dynamics editorial team, and winners are chosen to represent a diverse cross-section of the off-premise industry. They are business owners who take pride in their store, care about their customers and employees and stay involved in the community and the industry at large.

All winners were profiled in the May/June 2018 issue of Beverage Dynamics magazine.

"We're proud to name these successful retailers as winners of our prestigious award," says Beverage Dynamics Editor Jeremy Nedelka. "They join some of the best and brightest of the industry and deserve the recognition they've received."

The awards were presented to winners at the second-annual Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference in Denver on June 4. For more historical information about the Retailers of the Year Awards, visit BeverageDynamics.com/retaileroftheyear.

About Village Liquors

Village Liquors is an award winning, 4 store retail chain of Fine Wine and Liquor stores operating in the Houston, TX marketplace since 1983. Village Liquors was included in INC5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2017. Village Liquors has led the industry in terms of innovation with a recently launched loyalty program, weekly Flash Sale, and a soon to be released mobile app that will have a curated selection at incredible prices delivered to our door within hours. https://www.village-liquor.com/

About Beverage Dynamics

Beverage Dynamics is the largest and most respected national magazine dedicated to the needs of the off-premise beverage alcohol retailer, whether it's the owner of a single liquor store, the general manager of a warehouse store or the buyer for a large supermarket or drug chain.

Beverage Dynamics Contact

Jeremy Nedelka, Beverage Dynamics Editor

jnedelka@epgmediallc.com

203-855-8499 x2213

Village Liquors Contact

Purav Patel, Owner

purav@village-liquor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/village-liquor-receives-2018-retailers-of-the-year-award-300672009.html

SOURCE Village Liquor

Related Links

https://www.village-liquor.com

