Village Liquor Receives 2018 Retailers of the Year Award

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Liquor of Houston, TX is pleased to announce they're among the winners of Beverage Dynamics' annual Retailers of the Year Awards. Each year, these awards recognize off-premise retailers throughout the U.S. who demonstrate innovation, excellent customer service and superior alcohol beverage industry knowledge.
"We are honored to be recognized at a National level by Beverage Dynamics," says Village Liquors Owner Purav Patel. "The credit goes to our hard-working team and our loyal customers who have supported us since 1983."
Retailers may nominate themselves or be nominated by an industry member like a distributor, supplier or industry association. The nominees are judged by the Beverage Dynamics editorial team, and winners are chosen to represent a diverse cross-section of the off-premise industry. They are business owners who take pride in their store, care about their customers and employees and stay involved in the community and the industry at large.
All winners were profiled in the May/June 2018 issue of Beverage Dynamics magazine.
"We're proud to name these successful retailers as winners of our prestigious award," says Beverage Dynamics Editor Jeremy Nedelka. "They join some of the best and brightest of the industry and deserve the recognition they've received."
The awards were presented to winners at the second-annual Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference in Denver on June 4. For more historical information about the Retailers of the Year Awards, visit BeverageDynamics.com/retaileroftheyear.
About Village Liquors
Village Liquors is an award winning, 4 store retail chain of Fine Wine and Liquor stores operating in the Houston, TX marketplace since 1983. Village Liquors was included in INC5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2017. Village Liquors has led the industry in terms of innovation with a recently launched loyalty program, weekly Flash Sale, and a soon to be released mobile app that will have a curated selection at incredible prices delivered to our door within hours. https://www.village-liquor.com/
About Beverage Dynamics
Beverage Dynamics is the largest and most respected national magazine dedicated to the needs of the off-premise beverage alcohol retailer, whether it's the owner of a single liquor store, the general manager of a warehouse store or the buyer for a large supermarket or drug chain.
Beverage Dynamics Contact
Jeremy Nedelka, Beverage Dynamics Editor
jnedelka@epgmediallc.com
203-855-8499 x2213
Village Liquors Contact
Purav Patel, Owner
purav@village-liquor.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/village-liquor-receives-2018-retailers-of-the-year-award-300672009.html
SOURCE Village Liquor
