Village of Pelham, NY adds Passport Parking

VILLAGE OF PELHAM, N.Y., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village of Pelham announces the launch of Passport Parking, a digital application that allows parkers the option of paying with their smartphones as an additional option to the traditional "coin-only" choice. With Passport Parking, the Village will manage all aspects of parking management, including digital permits and enforcement, under one operating system.

By providing a cashless, contactless payment option parkers can manage sessions safely and without the hassle of digging for quarters.

"The combination of Passport's mobile app, citation management and digital permitting software has simplified the way parking is managed in our community," said Cara Farrell, Village of Pelham Assistant to the Village Administrator. "We are excited for the future we share with Passport."

Passport delivers the operating system that enables over 1,000 cities and universities to manage vehicle interactions on streets and sidewalks. Passport mobile pay apps are also available in other New York locations, such as the Cities of Albany, Rye, White Plains and Buffalo.

"We equip city leaders with the software they need to create more sustainable and equitable communities," said Mollie Bolin, Passport sales executive. "With mobile pay for parking added to its operations, Village of Pelham can digitally coordinate its streetspace and offer a convenient payment option to its citizens."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020. Passport is backed by Rho Capital Partners, H.I.G. Growth Partners, ThornTree Capital Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, MK Capital, and Relevance Capital.

