Village Realty and Ocracoke Island Realty, on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and Carolina Beach Realty on Pleasure Island, North Carolina Achieve Re-Accreditation of the Prestigious Accredited Management Organization® (AMO)

NAGS HEAD, N.C., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Realty Holdings, LLC, Ocracoke Island Realty, first accredited in 2013, and Carolina Beach Realty maintain continued membership in an elite group of nearly 550 real estate management firms across the United States as they were re-accredited AMO firms by the Institute of Real Estate Management® (IREM).

Village Realty acquired Ocracoke Island Realty in 2005, and Carolina Beach Realty in 2017. Village Realty and Ocracoke Island Realty are full-service property management and real estate sales companies and are the only two firms to have earned the AMO designation in all of Dare, Currituck, and Hyde counties of North Carolina. Carolina Beach Realty provides property management services in Carolina Beach and Kure Beach. Carolina Beach is the only property management company with the AMO designation along the southern coast of North Carolina. Additionally, each company's executive officers, Bob Oakes, president, and Dorie Fuller, vice president, are the only two Certified Property Managers® (CPM) in the three northeastern North Carolina counties in which Village Realty does business.

With the AMO accreditation, Village Realty, Ocracoke Island Realty, and Carolina Beach Realty's clients may rest assured their properties are in the best possible hands, as the pillars of education, ethics and experience support the firms' business practices.

The extensive requirements for earning the AMO designation include:

The ability to demonstrate verifiable business stability and fiscal responsibility.

Have an executive with a CPM in a position directing and supervising the firm's real estate management activities.

Have the executive CPM complete professional development education courses.

Pledge to uphold the AMO Code of Professional Ethics.

Hold a required amount of insurance.

Meet specific standards, provide letters of recommendation, and be interviewed and approved by the local IREM chapter.

Dorie Fuller was quoted as saying, "We are very pleased to have successfully maintained such a prestigious designation as the Accredited Management Organization (AMO). We are the only two property managers in Dare, Currituck and Hyde counties to have the CPM title and the only companies holding the AMO title in our respective markets. Bob and I worked very hard to achieve this designation and we are committed to upholding the highest ethical standards while providing outstanding service to our guests and owners."

Village Realty has been in business on the Outer Banks for more than 25 years. Their focus is on extraordinary customer service to their guests and homeowners, and they have a strong commitment to helping other local businesses, charities and non-profit organizations.

With 700+ vacation homes from South Nags Head to Corolla, Village Realty offers homes on the oceanfront, oceanside, soundfront and on the golf course. They were the first to offer bed linens and bath towels at each property, and also the first to make the beds before check in.

Village Realty has two check-in offices: one in Nags Head and one in Corolla, NC. Both are full-service real estate offices with licensed NC Real Estate Brokers on duty. Additionally, Village Realty operates a full-service real estate office on the mainland in Columbia, NC. vrobx.com

Ocracoke Island Realty manages over 300 vacation rental homes on the island. Ocracoke Island Realty offers a variety of real estate options: second homes and/or investment properties, such as vacation rental homes and condos. Ocracokeislandrealty.com

Carolina Beach Realty manages more than 150 vacation rental homes and condos, nearly all along the oceanfront, on Pleasure Island, about 30 minutes from Wilmington, NC. carolinabeachrealty.net

