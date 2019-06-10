Village Realty Welcomes Jakob Kessler to Their Nags Head, NC, Office as an Associate Broker

OUTER BANKS, N.C., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakob Kessler is a native of the Outer Banks. He grew up in Kill Devil Hills and currently resides in Manteo.

Jacob Kessler

Jakob earned his degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Operations Management from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2011. He began his real estate career right after graduating as an Operations Specialist. Since then Jakob has worked for multiple real estate companies in various operational roles. Jakob earned his real estate license in 2015 and eventually landed at Village Realty as a Rental/Property Manager before joining the Sales Team.

As an Outer Banks native, he spent his summers on the water canoeing, knee boarding, sailing, jet skiing, and fishing—hobbies he still enjoys today along with duck hunting and growing his own vegetables. In addition to watersports, Jakob enjoys baseball, basketball and especially football. In fact, after college Jakob organized an adult flag football league through Dare County Parks & Recreation that is still in existence today.

Jakob's thorough knowledge of the Outer Banks, his background in Operations, and Rental/Property Management experience provides him with unique skills for helping clients—in particular, those seeking investment properties—find or sell their Outer Banks home. Jakob's top priority is to exceed clients' expectations.

Village Realty is a full-service real estate company with offices in Nags Head, Corolla and Columbia, NC, and has celebrated their 25th anniversary on the Outer Banks. With a reputation for "Exceptional Homes, Extraordinary Customer Service," Village Realty manages 667 vacation rental homes from Corolla to South Nags Head and was the first vacation rental company on the OBX to provide bed linens and bath towels for every home, every stay.

Their associate brokers are consistently among the top producers on the Outer Banks and offer buyers and sellers the highest level of service attainable while marketing the property through closing the sale. Visit vrobx.com to see all Outer Banks real estate listings and find agent contact information.

Village Realty

5301 S. Croatan Highway, PO Box 1807

Nags Head, NC 27959

Phone: 252.480.2224

Email: 216087@email4pr.com

SOURCE Village Realty

Related Links

https://www.villagerealtyobx.com

