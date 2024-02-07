Village Square Pizzeria Announces New Chapter

ORANGE, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind of One Concepts, a leading hospitality group in Cleveland, is excited to announce the completed evolution and modernization of Village Square Pizzeria. A fixture in the Orange, Ohio community for over 50 years, Village Square is entering a new era with improved menu offerings and an enhanced dining experience in its renovated space.

Hand pulling a slice from a Village Square Pizza pepperoni & cheese pizza
Village Square proudly features an expanded Italian cuisine along with its pizza offering including a homemade selection of pastas, chicken and eggplant parmigiana, subs, wraps, cannolis and more. This evolution represents a commitment to fresh, scratch-made ingredients and a broader culinary horizon. The new menu, featuring a range of Italian dishes, has been crafted with care by Chefs Brad Race and Jordan Rolleston. Patrons can now savor a variety of pasta, entrees, and other Italian specialties, each echoing the restaurant's dedication to authentic flavors and quality.

Alongside the menu expansion, the restaurant has undergone a thoughtful renovation. The updated dining space merges modern design with the cozy, familiar ambiance Village Square is known for. This renovation aims to enhance the guest experience, providing a comfortable and modern setting for enjoying meals.

With the acquisition of a liquor license, Village Square introduces a beer, wine, & handcrafted cocktails menu. The new beverage offerings include a range of expertly mixed cocktails, perfect for pairing with meals.

To enrich its dessert selection, Village Square now also offers artisanal gelato in both traditional and unique flavors, a delightful conclusion to any night out.

"We are proud to present this new phase of Village Square Pizzeria, where tradition meets modern culinary artistry," said Chef Race. "Our enhanced menu and renovated space are a nod to our roots while embracing the future of Italian dining."

Village Square welcomes guests to experience its new menu, refined ambiance, and expanded offerings. The restaurant's hours remain Tuesday - Thursday, 11am - 8pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-9pm, and Sundays 12pm - 8pm.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.villagesquarepizzeria.com.

Contact: Jamie Reutershan, [email protected]

SOURCE Kind of One Concepts

