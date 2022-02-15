VillageMD Acquires Healthy Interactions, a Patient Education Platform Proven to Increase Medication Adherence for Chronic Conditions

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it has acquired Healthy Interactions, which helps patients manage chronic conditions through interactive educational programming as part of a stronger patient-provider relationship. The program, which offers virtual, in-person and hybrid sessions, will be available from Village Medical and Village Medical at Walgreens providers in 14 markets by the end of 2022. More than 30 million patients around the world have used Healthy Interactions' programs since 2005.

"Healthy Interactions is unlike any other patient education program we've seen, and it fits perfectly within our model of close and connected provider-patient relationship that drive the best clinical outcomes," said Clive Fields, M.D., chief medical officer and co-founder of VillageMD. "With Healthy Interactions, our clinical leaders in hundreds of Village Medical practices can provide proven programs to engage patients in comfortable, convenient conversations that have demonstrated sustained behavior change."

VillageMD first piloted Healthy Interactions in Houston with patients with type 2 diabetes. The program helped patients understand the care journey better and they became more engaged in trusting relationships with their care team. Healthy Interactions will offer educational programs for patients with diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure (CHF). Healthy Interactions' previous programs resulted in increased medication adherence and reduced costs.

"Village Medical providers, including physicians and nurse practitioners, can now offer these additional services to their patients. Healthy Interactions is designed in a way that's convenient for patients to help improve their behavioral choices, while also easy for providers to recommend and refer," said Paul Lasiuk, CEO of Healthy Interactions.

Village Medical patients have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's proprietary, patent-pending docOS® operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

