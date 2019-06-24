VillageMD Acquires Memorial Clinical Associates in Houston

HOUSTON and CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, today announced through its affiliates have signed an agreement to acquire Memorial Clinical Associates (MCA) in Houston, effective July 1. VillageMD and MCA both have a long history of success in value-based care, delivering both high quality and efficient healthcare.

"We are pleased to welcome MCA to the VillageMD family, both organizations are committed to primary care led, value-based care," said Clive Fields, M.D. and co-founder of VillageMD. "We are excited about our continuing growth and remain committed to delivering the highest quality care to our patients, a commitment we share with the physicians of MCA."

MCA's 10 primary care providers and 80 employees, will continue to work at their current location, located at 16001 Park Ten Place in Houston. VillageMD will also acquire its IPA/MSO, which includes an additional 15 primary care providers.

"Throughout my career, I've long admired MCA as an organization that delivered quality patient care. Partnering with VillageMD provides the technology and clinical protocols to accelerate the work of an exceptional group of physicians," said Erin Page, recently appointed president of VillageMD, Texas. "This acquisition results in a stronger organization that will deliver high quality, value-based care for more patients in Texas."

VillageMD currently partners with primary care physicians in eight markets with plans for continued expansion.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of health care for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. It has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across eight markets, and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $2.8 billion in healthcare spending. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

