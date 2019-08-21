VillageMD Acquires Village Family Practice

HOUSTON and CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, announced that its affiliates acquired Village Family Practice and will rebrand the 10 clinics as Village Medical by the end of the year. The acquisition will allow VillageMD to provide high-quality, value-based healthcare to more patients.

"My father founded Village Family Practice more than 40 years ago with a vision of building personal relationships with patients and helping them achieve better health," said Clive Fields, M.D. and co-founder of VillageMD and managing partner at Village Family Practice. "Becoming part of VillageMD is an exciting opportunity for our physicians and staff to continue to carry out that vision while also improving the way primary care is practiced in this country."

VillageMD will rebrand the 10 clinics as Village Medical. In June, VillageMD, through its affiliates, acquired Memorial Clinical Associates (MCA), which will also be rebranded as Village Medical by the end of the year. Village Medical will provide convenient access to high-quality, value-based primary care in the communities where patients live and work. The company will launch the brand in Houston and plans to grow nationwide.

"We're humbled that Dr. Fields and his physician partners believe in our model and want to more closely align with us," said Tim Barry, CEO and co-founder of VillageMD. "I've always had great respect and admiration for Village Family Practice, and our history and prior experience will allow us to offer high-quality, compassionate healthcare to more patients."

About VillageMD

VillageMD, the parent company of Village Medical, is a leading provider of health care for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. It has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across eight markets, and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $2.8 billion in healthcare spending. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

