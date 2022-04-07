VillageMD Announces Two Esteemed Leaders to its Board of Directors

Rosalind (Roz) Brewer and David Brailer, M.D., Join VillageMD's Board

CHICAGO , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it has welcomed two healthcare leaders to its board of directors – Rosalind (Roz) Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and David Brailer, M.D., Ph.D., a renowned healthcare leader and entrepreneur. Brewer currently serves on several boards including Business Roundtable and WBA. Dr. Brailer is chairman of Health Evolution Partners (HEP), a firm devoted to education of health care leaders, and currently serves on six other boards, including WBA.

"It's my great pleasure to welcome two distinguished and highly respected leaders to our board. Roz and David each bring a unique perspective to the ways we can deliver a better experience for our physicians and patients, and I'm excited to work with them as we continue the transformation of our nations' healthcare system," said Tim Barry, CEO and chair of VillageMD. "Our country needs the best and brightest solving our healthcare crisis and we have the opportunity to bring high-quality, accessible care to millions of Americans in their communities."

Ranked sixth on Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business list, Brewer joined WBA as CEO in March 2021 and she most recently served as COO of Starbucks. Prior, she was CEO and president of Sam's Club, a membership-only retail warehouse club and division of Walmart, from February 2012 to 2017. She also held several executive leadership positions at Walmart since 2006. She actively works to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels within the organizations she leads.

"America's healthcare system is at a pivotal time. The global pandemic has further exposed health disparities across many communities in the United States," said Brewer. "VillageMD has pioneered a new, high-quality model of comprehensive primary care, bringing physicians and pharmacists together to address chronic conditions and improve overall health. Healthcare must be both accessible and affordable. Through its Village Medical services at clinics, at home and through virtual care, we can help solve the country's health equity challenges."

As a longtime healthcare veteran, Dr. Brailer is known for his leadership and advocacy for health information technology. He served as the nation's first "Health Information Technology Czar" at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Brailer is currently the executive chairman of Health Evolution, which enables healthcare organizations to adapt to the rapidly changing forces in healthcare. Prior, he was the managing partner at HEP, a fund that invested in companies with the potential to change healthcare delivery. He was also the founder and CEO of CareScience, which grew to be one of the nation's earliest big data healthcare cloud solutions. He also taught for a decade at Wharton School, while developing curriculum for health information technology.

"I'm impressed with VillageMD's high-tech, high-touch model as well as the experienced primary care clinicians who work at Village Medical." said Dr. Brailer. "I believe VillageMD's integrated and coordinated care model is the path forward and I'm looking forward to partnering with VillageMD's leadership and its board as we continue to change the way primary care is delivered in the United States."

To view VillageMD's full board of directors, please visit here. To learn more about Village Medical, please visit www.villagemedical.com . To learn more about VillageMD, please visit www.villagemd.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is a leading participant in CMS innovation programs and will apply to participate in the upcoming ACO REACH model, which helps providers deliver better outcomes for patients and create healthier communities through value-based care. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com .

