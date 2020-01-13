VillageMD CEO and Co-Founder Tim Barry to Speak at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, today announced Tim Barry, CEO and co-founder, will speak at the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry.

Barry will present on his company and its value-based healthcare model at 5 – 5:25 p.m. PST on Monday, January 13, 2020. The event will be held at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

"I'm excited to share VillageMD's view on the future of healthcare with other thought leaders and innovators in our healthcare industry," said Barry. "The U.S. healthcare industry continues to face significant challenges and I believe VillageMD's approach is a great step forward in helping solve them."

Barry will be available for comment and interviews leading up to and following his presentation. VillageMD's unique value-based model provides practice infrastructure, technology and population health tools to primary care physicians.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of healthcare for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. VillageMD will continue to grow its Village Medical brand and scale its Village Medical at Home offering. VillageMD has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across eight markets and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $3 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

SOURCE VillageMD

Related Links

http://www.villageMD.com

