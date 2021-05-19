VillageMD Continues Growth in Houston with 20 New Providers, Opens Four New Village Medical Practices

HOUSTON and CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it is continuing its commitment in Houston to increase access to quality health care with new Village Medical clinics in Houston, Cypress and Shenandoah, Texas. Led by experienced healthcare providers, Village Medical now has 39 clinics in the Houston area, along with more practices in Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Murray, Ky., Northfield, N.J., Westland, Mich., Phoenix, and Rhode Island. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with virtual care and telehealth.

"I've spent more than 30 years providing primary care services to patients in Houston and I'm thrilled to welcome more exceptional providers to our Village Medical team. Amid Covid, we've seen that a patient's relationship with their primary care provider is paramount," said Clive Fields, M.D., cofounder and chief medical officer of VillageMD. "The providers joining Village Medical share our passion for delivering excellent patient services and driving better health outcomes. We're looking forward to treating more patients in the Houston area."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Patients can learn more about the services provided here and learn more about the Houston-area locations here.

"I'm excited to join Village Medical and introduce my patients to the enhanced experiences including their state-of-the-art technology," said Abel Flores, M.D., who joined last month. "I share Village Medical's mission that primary care should be personalized, accessible, convenient and coordinated."

The new Houston clinics are located at:

13734 TX-249, Suite B in Houston and patients can learn more and make an appointment here.

and patients can learn more and make an appointment here. 129 Vision Park Blvd., Suite 205 in Shenandoah, Texas and patients can learn more and make an appointment here.

and patients can learn more and make an appointment here. 10720 Barker Cypress Road in Cypress, Texas and patients can learn more and make an appointment here.

and patients can learn more and make an appointment here. 4543 Post Oak Place Drive, Suite 105 in Houston opening in summer 2021.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

