VillageMD Expands Houston Footprint with More Village Medical Practices

HOUSTON and CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it is expanding its footprint in Houston with three new Village Medical clinics. Led by experienced healthcare providers, the practices mark the 27th Village Medical clinics in the Houston area and the 48th clinic for the brand, including practices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Phoenix, and Murray, Ky. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with virtual care and telehealth.

"We're thrilled to welcome these exceptional providers to our Village Medical team at a time when relationships with primary care providers are of critical importance in our country," said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. "The physicians and their teams share our vision of delivering an excellent patient experience while driving better healthcare outcomes and lower costs. Houston continues to be an important market for us, led by Dr. Clive Fields, our co-founder and chief medical officer at VillageMD."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Patients can learn more about the services provided here and learn more about the Houston-area physicians here.

"I'm excited to join Village Medical and help more patients manage their diabetes and weight management at the new location in Pearland. I believe in Village Medical's focus on personalized, accessible, and coordinated healthcare and I'm looking forward to leveraging the enhanced experiences with Village Medical's state-of-the-art technology," said Timothy Daniel, PhD., M.D.

The new Houston clinics are located at:

11619 Shadow Creek Parkway, Suite 110 in Pearland, Texas including Dr. Daniel, Miranda Wang-Gor , M.D., and Quang Bui , M.D., joined this month. Patients can learn more and make an appointment here.

including Dr. Daniel, , M.D., and , M.D., joined this month. Patients can learn more and make an appointment here. 1351 W. 43 rd Street in Houston, Texas with Christopher Angelo , D.O., Sanjay Jaswani , M.D., Tara Shani , M.D., and Guarang Zala , M.D., joined this month. Patients can learn more and make an appointment here.

Street in with , D.O., , M.D., , M.D., and , M.D., joined this month. Patients can learn more and make an appointment here. 10220 Louetta Road, Suite 100 in Houston with Syed Arshad , M.D., Michelle Hernandez , DNP, and Alan Tran , M.D., will join on Feb. 9 . Patients can learn more and make an appointment here.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

Village Medical also offers full-service, primary care in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Murray, Ky., and Phoenix and will enter several new markets this year. To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

