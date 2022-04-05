VillageMD Expands into Colorado and Welcomes Two New Practices - Associates in Family Medicine and Rocky Mountain Family Practice

Experienced Local Physicians to Join VillageMD and Nation's Fast-Growing Primary Care Practice, Village Medical

CHICAGO and FORT COLLINS, Colo. and LONGMONT, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it expanded its footprint into Colorado, adding two well-established primary care groups - Associates in Family Medicine and Rocky Mountain Family Practice. More than 80 primary care clinicians across 10 primary care locations will join Village Medical starting this spring.

"We're thrilled to expand in Colorado and welcome the incredible clinicians from Associates in Family Medicine and Rocky Mountain Family Practice to our team," said Tim Barry, CEO and chair of VillageMD. "We're looking forward to welcoming new and existing patients from Fort Collins, Longmont, North Boulder County, and beyond to experience primary care as it should be – available, personalized and conveniently coordinated around their needs. Patients needing care for complex and chronic conditions also benefit from our team-based care model of high patient engagement and education."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Colorado patients can learn more about the services here.

"Our new and longtime patients will still be treated by experienced, trusted providers, however now they'll be part of a broader network of care, with additional access to information and coordination services. The VillageMD model of value-based primary care delivers important improvements in patient health and we're happy to be part of it," said James Kesler, M.D., who joins Village Medical with his Associates in Family Medicine team.

"As a practicing primary care doctor for 25 years, I'm proud of the care we've given our patients and Village Medical will allow us to continue our vision of giving patients the care they deserve. We want to continue to offer the same high-quality care you'd want for your very own family and friends," said James Fretwell, M.D., Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, who is joining Village Medical along with Rocky Mountain Family Practice.

Village Medical patients have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients will be able to take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers, later this year. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which helps care teams identify and close gaps in care and helps patients be better informed about their health and care.

The new Village Medical practices are located in Longmont, Loveland, Fort Collins, and Windsor. Patients can visit here to learn more.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is a leading participant in CMS innovation programs and will apply to participate in the upcoming ACO REACH model, which helps providers deliver better outcomes for patients and create healthier communities through value-based care. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

SOURCE VillageMD