VillageMD Expands its San Antonio Footprint and Welcomes Bandera Family Medical Group

Experienced Local Physicians to Join VillageMD and Nation's Fast-Growing Primary Care Practice, Village Medical

CHICAGO and SAN ANTONIO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it is acquiring Bandera Family Medical Group, which has three primary care practices in San Antonio and Helotes. Eight primary care clinicians and the staff will join Village Medical. The well-established primary care group will continue to offer comprehensive primary care services to the San Antonio community and welcome new patients as well.

"We're happy the experienced and talented team from Bandera Family Medical Group will join Village Medical. They have a strong connection to the San Antonio and Helotes communities and they align with our vision to transform the way primary care is delivered," said Paul Martino, co-founder and chief growth officer of VillageMD. "Village Medical patients can build ongoing, trusting relationships with their clinicians to effectively manage both their acute needs as well as their complex and chronic conditions."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. San Antonio patients can learn more about the services here.

"We're proud to join Village Medical and continue to offer high-quality primary care to our new and longtime patients. We believe in Village Medical's vision to deliver coordinated, personal, and accessible care – the kind of care we want our own family members to receive," said Ramon Reyes, M.D., founder and medical director of Bandera Family Medical Group, who is joining Village Medical as a medical director.

Along with Dr. Reyes, the primary care clinicians joining Village Medical are Keith Beck, M.D., Cristina Cortez, M.D., Ronald Garcia, M.D., Karen Stewart, M.D., Brian Poliquin, P.A., Leticia Ramirez, FNP, and Barbara Perez-Guevara, FNP.

Village Medical patients have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients will be able to take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS® operating platform, which helps care teams identify and close gaps in care and helps patients be better informed about their health and care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD



VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is a leading participant in CMS innovation programs and will apply to participate in the upcoming ACO REACH model, which helps providers deliver better outcomes for patients and create healthier communities through value-based care. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

