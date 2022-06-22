VillageMD Expands Village Medical at Home and Welcomes Grace at Home

Grace at Home Extends In-Home Primary Care Services for Homebound and Home-Limited Patients

CHICAGO and INDIANAPOLIS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today that Grace at Home has joined its Village Medical brand, further extending its in-home primary care services in Indiana. Grace at Home, a leading provider of home-based primary care services in the state, was founded by Tammy Browning, PA-C, in 2009 and has grown to a group of primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

"Grace at Home aligns with our Village Medical at Home model, where we provide better care and build trusting relationships by offering high-quality care for complex patients in their homes," said Tom Cornwell, M.D., national medical director of Village Medical at Home and a primary care physician with 25 years of experience in home-based primary care. "At Village Medical, we're continuing to expand our primary care at home offerings given the increased needs and preferences of our complex patients and seniors."

The experienced team of primary care providers will continue to care for Grace at Home's patients. The comprehensive care includes, but is not limited, to routine checkups, lab work, X-Rays, electrocardiogram (EKGs), and ultrasounds, all from the comfort of the patient's home.

"I've dedicated the majority of my career to delivering high-quality, compassionate care for our patients to help them gain increased independence and a better quality of life," said Browning, who has more than 20 years of primary care experience and won the American Academy of Home Care Medicine's House Call Clinician of the Year in 2020. "Joining Village Medical allows us to grow and serve more patients throughout Indiana and beyond."

Village Medical at Home brings primary care to the home for the most complex and high-risk patients. Village Medical provides access to care where patients need it, including in-office visits, telehealth, and at home. The benefits of home-based primary care include reduced health disparities, decreased hospitalizations and costs while increasing quality of life, emotional health, and independence. Village Medical at Home is currently available in select VillageMD markets.

"We offer the right care at the right time and at the right place," added Dr. Cornwell.

All Village Medical patients benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS® operating platform, which helps care teams identify and close gaps in care and helps patients be better informed about their health and care.

