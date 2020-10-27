VillageMD Expands Village Medical Leadership Team with Andy Thompson as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today that Andy Thompson has joined Village Medical as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). As VillageMD continues to grow its Village Medical footprint nationally, he will provide operational leadership across the national medical group.

"We're thrilled to have Andy join our team to lead the operations and performance of Village Medical. He is a highly-skilled healthcare executive with a proven track record of managing successful operations in addition to leading physician recruitment and engagement," said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. "His proven ability to collaborate and partner with physicians to grow our value-based primary care offerings makes him a perfect fit for Village Medical."

Thompson will collaborate across the executive leadership team and a diverse market stakeholder base to drive operational efficiency and performance while building a continuously scalable organization.

"I'm excited to join Village Medical and grow our team and operations and in turn provide accessible and quality primary care to more patients. Village Medical is transforming the way primary care is delivered to improve patient outcomes and support providers. I'm thrilled to be part of it," said Thompson.

Village Medical offers value-based primary care in an accessible experience that's patient-centered and physician led. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with 24/7 care through telehealth and virtual care.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. We partner with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

