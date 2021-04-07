VillageMD Hires Ellen Donahue-Dalton as its first Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today Ellen Donahue-Dalton has joined the organization as its Chief Marketing Officer. Donahue-Dalton joins VillageMD as it continues its rapid growth and scaling of Village Medical, a leading provider of full-service primary care in neighborhood clinics, some co-located with Walgreens.

At VillageMD, she is responsible for activating the company's Village Medical brand nationally, in support of optimal provider and patient experience delivery. She'll collaborate with market leaders to bring brand awareness around Village Medical's high quality care in convenient, accessible settings to people who need it most – those managing complex, chronic conditions.

Donahue-Dalton has more than 25 years of experience leading results-driven business-to-business and direct-to-consumer marketing for healthcare and consumer brands. Prior to VillageMD, she was Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Medecision, a provider of digital health management software and services. In that role, she led enterprise customer experience, brand activation, marketing and innovation programming and alliances and helped lead that organization's turnaround and re-emergence as a leading brand in the healthcare information technology (HCIT) sector. Before Medecision, Donahue-Dalton was the founder and principal of a boutique marketing firm and, previously, the vice president of worldwide marketing at GTECH (now IGT), a leading public gaming technology provider.

"We're excited to have Ellen join our team and elevate all aspects of our brand and go-to-market strategies. Ellen has outstanding experience in the healthcare industry and we're looking forward to her bold and creative insights," said Tim Barry, chairman and CEO of VillageMD. "Ellen shares our focus on a value-based care model where our experienced providers deliver care wherever the patients need it, including at Village Medical, at home and through virtual care. We're thrilled to have her on the team."

Ellen Donahue-Dalton serves on the advisory boards for Aging Life Care Association, a membership organization for private care managers; and End Well, a non-profit media platform and forum dedicated to individual choice around end-of-life. She is a member of Women Business Leaders (WBL), an executive women's networking organization, the Georgia State Marketing Roundtable, an Atlanta-area CMO forum, and the CMO Club.

"I am completely in sync with VillageMD – its mission, vision and values. For the past decade, I have defined and designed systems that enable individuals to live a best life with personalized, proactive care," said Donahue-Dalton. "Now, I am thrilled to help build a brand centered around the provider-patient relationship and the subsequent value that delivers."

Donahue-Dalton holds a bachelors degree in international studies from Dickinson College and a masters in communications from Boston University. To learn more about career opportunities at VillageMD, please visit here.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 12 markets, are responsible for more than 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

