VillageMD Hires Mark Vainisi to Lead Corporate Development and Strategy

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD today announced that Mark Vainisi has joined the company as executive vice president of corporate development and strategy. For more than 25 years, Vainisi has an established record of developing and implementing corporate strategies, successfully executing acquisitions and other strategic transactions, and creating strategic partnerships. Vainisi was most recently senior vice president of global mergers & acquisitions (M&A) for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), where he built an industry-leading M&A function, oversaw the most strategic transactions pursued by WBA, and managed the company's broad portfolio of retail, pharmacy and healthcare investments. He also served as Walgreens head of integration in the 2014 merger with Alliance Boots that created WBA

"We could not be more excited about Mark joining our executive team. For the past few years in his role at WBA, Mark has been an incredible partner to me and the rest of the Village team. As a previous Board member of Village, he understands our business incredibly well and knows what is strategically possible to lead the transformation of healthcare in this country.," said Tim Barry, CEO and chair of VillageMD. "His proven track record coupled with his deep knowledge of our business will translate into an immediate impact for us. He understands our focus on growing VillageMD to be the leading primary care provider in the country."

At WBA, Vainisi completed the largest and most complex transactions in the company's history, including the $1.1 billion acquisition of Duane Read in 2011, the 2012 investment in Alliance Boots and subsequent merger in 2014, the strategic partnership with AmerisourceBergen formed in 2013, the acquisition of select Rite Aid stores in 2017 for more than $4 billion, and the $6.5 billion sale of Alliance Healthcare in 2021, among many others. He also built a portfolio of investments worth more than $15 billion through investments in VillageMD, Shields Health Solutions, CareCentrix, Option Care Health and others. Vainisi is also a member of the Board of Directors of Option Care Health.

"I'm excited to join VillageMD. This is an important time in U.S. healthcare and VillageMD is well positioned to make a meaningful positive impact and improve people's lives. VillageMD's commitment to providing patients the healthcare they deserve while also holding ourselves accountable for their outcomes," said Vainisi. "Additionally, our partnership with Walgreens will help us expand access for more patients by building practices in the best and most convenient locations throughout the country. I'm looking forward to helping VillageMD build on this incredible foundation and find new ways to grow our business, create new relationships with providers, and other industry participants, and ultimately help more patients."

Vainisi served on VillageMD's board of directors for the last two years and ended his board tenure in when he joined the company. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan Law School.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 19 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS's new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

