VillageMD Launches Village Medical in Phoenix and Hires 17 Providers

PHOENIX and CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, announced its first Phoenix clinic will open on Jan. 13 at 10240 W. Indian School Road, with more locations opening in the coming months. Additionally, VillageMD hired 17 new Phoenix-based providers, including primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, to staff planned area clinics.

"Village Medical will provide accessible and quality primary care to patients in the Phoenix area," said Tim Barry, CEO and co-founder of VillageMD. "We are honored to launch in Phoenix with clinicians who have demonstrated expertise throughout their impressive careers. Their 'patients first' approach is exactly the right mindset for delivering high-quality care in a value-based world."

Village Medical will offer a comprehensive suite of services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, hypertension, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and heart failure. The clinic hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Starting Monday, Jan. 13, patients can make an appointment online here and learn more about the experienced providers in their areas.

Village Medical patients will have access to same day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, homebound patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides an experienced, primary care provider visit to patients in their homes.

Patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians 360-degree view of their patients' health profile and can help identify gaps in care, among other things.

VillageMD currently partners with primary care physicians in nine markets with plans for continued expansion in 2020.

To learn more, make an appointment and view all locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of healthcare for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. VillageMD will continue to grow its Village Medical brand and scale its Village Medical at Home offering. VillageMD has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across nine markets and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $3 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

