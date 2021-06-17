VillageMD Launches Village Medical Primary Care Practices in Indiana

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced it is launching new Village Medical practices in Indiana this month. The Village Medical practices are located in Indianapolis and Kokomo, Ind., with experienced primary care providers including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Currently, Village Medical practices serve the communities and patients of Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Murray, Ky., Northfield, N.J., Phoenix, Rhode Island and Westland, Mich. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care services, along with virtual care, in-home care, and telehealth.

"We're excited to open new Village Medical practices in Indiana and welcome these experienced care providers to our team. VillageMD has a strong local history as we've partnered with primary care physicians in Indianapolis and Northern Indiana since 2015. Now, we're able to serve more patients in these communities by opening new Village Medical locations to offer high-quality, accessible healthcare," said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. "As Village Medical care providers, these Indiana physicians are able to benefit from our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to help provide exceptional care to their patients."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Indiana patients can learn more about the services at Village Medical here.

"I'm thrilled to join Village Medical and I'm looking forward to serving our existing patients and welcoming new ones. We will continue to offer high-quality care, with additional capabilities like population health insights and a more robust technology platform," said Baikadi Ravindra, M.D., who has practiced primary care in Kokomo for more than 20 years. "Our practice is experienced in handling complex diagnostic challenges and managing chronic conditions."

The new Village Medical practices are located at the following locations or visit here to learn more:

950 N Alabama Street, Indianapolis, Ind. , opening June 2021 .

, opening . 3505 S. Reed Road, Kokomo, Ind. , opening June 2021 .

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 12 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS' new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

