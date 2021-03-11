VillageMD Named to Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2021 List

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD was named on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 9, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

"We're humbled and honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers. Our employees are the heartbeat of our organization, and it is the passion and excitement that they bring to VillageMD that makes our organization special," said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. "Along with my two co-founders, Dr. Clive Fields and Paul Martino, we're thrilled that our team commits themselves every single day to make life better for doctors and patients."

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the US, and founded between 2011 and 2018. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on more than 7 million data points.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 12 markets, are responsible for more than 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

