VillageMD Opens Village Medical Primary Care Clinic in Friendswood

HOUSTON and CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, will open Village Medical, a full-service, state-of-the-art primary care clinic, today at 102 N. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood, Texas. Part of VillageMD, Village Medical puts primary care providers at the core of the patient experience.

"As a Houston-based family practice physician for more than 30 years, I'm thrilled that local residents will have access to value-based primary care, thanks to the opening of the Friendswood clinic," said Clive Fields, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer of VillageMD. "We believe healthcare should be delivered in the communities where our patients live and work, in a personal, accessible, convenient and coordinated way. We've made that vision a reality through Village Medical facilities and staff."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart failure, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and kidney disease. The Friendswood clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients can make an appointment online here, and also learn more about the experienced providers in the Friendswood area.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides an in-home primary care visit with an experienced primary care provider. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of healthcare for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations and staffing support needed for physicians to achieve the highest-quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience and lower costs in the communities they serve. VillageMD will continue to grow its Village Medical brand and scale its Village Medical at Home offering. VillageMD has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across nine markets, and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $3 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

SOURCE VillageMD

Related Links

http://www.villageMD.com

