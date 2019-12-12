VillageMD Opens Village Medical Primary Care Clinic in Pearland

HOUSTON and CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walgreens and VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, opened the next Village Medical, a full-service, state-of-the-art primary care clinic, at 6122 Broadway Street in Pearland, Texas on Dec. 11. Village Medical puts primary care providers at the core of patient care.

"We're excited to open Village Medical in Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in Texas," said Clive Fields, M.D., co-founder of VillageMD and a Houston physician for nearly 30 years. "We believe healthcare should be personal, accessible and coordinated and we're able to make that vision a reality through Village Medical."

Village Medical will offer a comprehensive suite of services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, hypertension, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and endocrine disorders. The Pearland clinic hours are Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Patients can make an appointment online here and learn more about the experienced providers in their areas.

Village Medical patients will have access to same day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, homebound patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides an experienced, primary care provider visit to patients in their homes.

Patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians 360-degree view of their patients' health profile and can help identify gaps in care, among other things.

To learn more, make an appointment and view the locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of healthcare for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. VillageMD will continue to grow its Village Medical brand and scale its Village Medical at Home offering. VillageMD has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across eight markets and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $3 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

