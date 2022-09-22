VillageMD Supports a Nonprofit to Celebrate their Artists with Disabilities while Enriching the Patient Experience

Village Medical unveils new artwork from Celebration Company, a nonprofit dedicated to providing meaningful employment to individuals with disabilities

CHICAGO and HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD unveils today a new art program and partnership with JFS Houston's Center for Art & Photography at Celebration Company, a nonprofit committed to providing advocacy, social and life skills and meaningful employment to individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities. Dr. Clive Fields, co-founder and chief medical officer of VillageMD, will unveil the new art program at 7929 Kirby Drive in Houston at Village Medical at Walgreens. Future Village Medical locations across the country will showcase the art program, which includes the reception areas, hallways, consultation rooms, and exam rooms.

"It is a great honor and pleasure to now see this new artwork at Village Medical. Celebration Company's commitment to a positive and supportive environment and employment for these talented individuals brings me great joy," said Dr. Fields. "Partnering with Celebration Company underscores Village Medical's ongoing commitment to care for the whole person – we care about you as a patient, about your health, about your mental health and about the community you live in."

In this new collaboration, Village Medical will license approximately 20-25 pieces from Celebration Company to display in their new primary care practices across the United States. Each artwork is accompanied by the artists' bio and describes their artistic passion, allowing Village Medical patients to learn about the artists and their stories. This collaboration with Village Medical will allow Celebration Company to continue to expand its renowned job skills and employment model in the Greater Houston region.

"We salute VillageMD for its commitment to support our community by providing work and income for individuals who are often undervalued in the workforce. When you have the opportunity to tour a Village Medical practice, you will see that they have chosen professional quality artwork to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for their patients. This partnership shows how they care for their patients and they're having a positive impact by creating a more inclusive community," said Carl E. Josehart, CEO of JFS Houston.

The 17 artists whose works were selected for Village Medical's national art program include:

Elyse Brandt

Amy Davis

Bailey Ferguson

Becca Golub

Shelley Heffler

Gabrielle Howard

Neville Karpas

Linda Lopen

Jeffrey Markman

Maggie Merrill

Ellen Reichenthal

Melissa Shapiro

Ian Spindler

Jacob Sulton

Halley Turner

Nickolas Vasquez

Evan White

One of Celebration Company's artists, Ian Spindler, will have his artwork displayed and added, "This is something unprecedented. That's really, really special. It makes me very happy. It is shocking and very exciting!"

To learn more about Village Medical and its primary care services, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About Celebration Company

Celebration Company provides life, social, and advocacy skills along with meaningful employment to individuals with disabilities who — with joy and purpose — provide services and create products that celebrate the good of life. Employees advance in vocational, functional academic, wellness, life and social skills and develop self-advocacy. A robust art and photography program includes painting, photography, papermaking, and glass fusion. The Center for Art and Photography at Celebration Company is both a physical showroom displaying their art and products and an online portal for sales with information about each artist. Companies showcasing Celebration Company's art and photography not only enjoy the beauty of the art but also have the added benefit of supporting a business which empowers artists with disabilities to work, learn and grow to meet their highest potential. To learn more, please visit Celebration Company Center for Art and Photography.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is committed to offering high-quality, accessible primary care options for communities across the country through Village Medical. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides value-based primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is a leading participant in CMS innovation programs and will apply to participate in the upcoming ACO REACH model, which helps providers deliver better outcomes for patients and create healthier communities through value-based care. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

SOURCE VillageMD