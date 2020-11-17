VillageMD to Acquire Complete Care Medicine in Phoenix

PHOENIX and CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it will open a new Village Medical clinic in Phoenix at 1760 E. Pecos Road, Suite 115 in Gilbert, Az. This is the 28th Village Medical clinic and the eighth in the Phoenix area. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with 24/7 care through telehealth and virtual care. VillageMD plans to open another 17 Village Medical clinics in the Phoenix area by the summer 2021.

"We're thrilled to extend our primary care services to more patients in the Phoenix area. We've seen high demand in this region and we're continuing to hire primary care providers who align with our goal of delivering the best patient experience," said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. "Dr. Herrera and his team are well-respected in the Phoenix area generally, and is very well known in the community of Gilbert. We're happy to offer our effective combination of high-tech and high-touch care to more patients."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Patients can make an appointment online here, and also learn more about the experienced providers in the Phoenix area.

"I'm excited to join Village Medical, along with the five experienced providers on my team. We're looking forward to welcoming new patients and introducing our loyal patients to our new location and offer an enhanced patient experience with Village Medical's state-of-the-art technology," said Michael Herrera, D.O., who is joining Village Medical.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

Village Medical also offers full-service, primary care in Atlanta and Houston and will enter several new markets in early 2021. To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

