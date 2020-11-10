VillageMD to Open 10 New Primary Care Clinics in Atlanta called Village Medical

ATLANTA and CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it will open more than 10 Village Medical clinics in the Atlanta region, including the first clinic opening at 1805 Parke Plaza Circle, Suite 101 in Stone Mountain, Ga. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with 24/7 care through telehealth and virtual care.

"Amid our national pandemic, we know primary care providers including physicians and nurses should be at the core of the patient experience through building relationships and understanding their healthcare," said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. "Our Village Medical clinics offer the best combination of high-tech and high-touch care with experienced physicians. We're thrilled to extend our reach and serve the patients in the Atlanta market."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Patients can make an appointment online here, and also learn more about the experienced providers in the Atlanta area.

"I'm thrilled to bring our trusted and compassionate care to more patients through Village Medical. We'll be able to offer an enhanced patient experience with Village Medical's state-of-the-art technology," said Martha Crenshaw, M.D., who is joining Village Medical.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

Village Medical also offers full-service, primary care in Houston, Phoenix and growing. To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

SOURCE VillageMD

Related Links

https://www.villagemd.com/

