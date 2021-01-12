VillageMD to Open Four New Primary Care Practices in Atlanta Area

ATLANTA and CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it is growing in Atlanta, opening four more Village Medical clinics in the area, led by local physicians, Dr. James Morrow and Dr. Clyde Watkins. Together, the practices boast nine primary care providers and will serve patients in DeKalb and Forsyth counties. These openings mark the fourth Village Medical clinics in the Atlanta area and the 40th clinic for the brand, including practices in Austin, Houston, Phoenix, and Murray, Ky. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with 24/7 care through telehealth and virtual care.

"We're excited to grow in the Atlanta area and add two experienced primary care physician leaders to Village Medical. Both Drs. Morrow and Watkins share our vision of delivering an excellent patient experience while driving better care outcomes," said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. "Both physicians will continue offering exceptional care, complemented now with our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to more patients in the Atlanta area."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Atlanta-area patients can learn more about the practice here.

"I'm thrilled to join Village Medical and continue the high-quality healthcare we provide our patients in the Atlanta area. I'm looking forward to introducing our longtime patients to the enhanced experience with Village Medical's state-of-the-art technology," said James Morrow, M.D., an award-winning physician, including "Best of North Atlanta" and "Best of Forsyth."

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

Village Medical opened its first Georgia location November 2020 in Stone Mountain, Ga. Dr. Watkins will lead two Village Medical locations at 465 Winn Way, Suite 100 in Decatur, Ga., and at 2745 DeKalb Medical Parkway, Suite 200 in Lithonia, Ga. Dr. Morrow will lead two practices at 3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road, Suite 150 in Cumming, Ga., and 12970 Highway 9 in Milton, Ga.

Village Medical also offers full-service, primary care in Austin, Houston, Murray, Ky., and Phoenix and will enter several new markets this year. To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

