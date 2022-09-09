VillageMD Welcomes Box Canyon Primary Care and Continues its Growth in Las Vegas

Dr. Robert Roth and the Experienced Care Team Join Fast-Growing Primary Care Practice, Village Medical

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it acquired Box Canyon Primary Care, one of the leading primary care practices in Las Vegas in value-based care. Dr. Roth and his team will join Village Medical where patients will continue to build trusting relationships with the clinicians while benefiting from the enhanced technology and coordinated care that VillageMD offers.

"With more than 35 years of experience in primary care, Dr. Roth has built a reputation with his patients and colleagues as a compassionate and understanding physician," said David Hatfield, D.O., president of Village Medical. "Box Canyon Primary Care physicians, advance practice providers (APPs) and care team members will continue to offer coordinated, high-quality care for their patients, now with more of the support they need from Village Medical. We know patients from established practices like Dr. Roth's want the same level of care and attention they've known and enjoyed – and that's our goal."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Las Vegas patients can learn more about the services here.

"Because Village Medical also believes in and practices value-based care, we aligned on how to effectively treat patients. Value-based care focuses on patient outcomes and how we can improve the quality of care for patients," said Dr. Roth. "I'm thrilled we'll be continuing to offer that level of care that our patients deserve."

Care team members from Box Canyon will be joining Village Medical including Dr. Cal Noorda and Tom Miller, APP.

Village Medical patients have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients will be able to take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS® operating platform, which helps care teams identify and close gaps in care and helps patients be better informed about their health and care.

Box Canyon Primary Care is located at 2647 Box Canyon Drive in Las Vegas. Box Canyon Primary Care accepts Medicare and most major insurance programs. To learn more, please call 702-363-5575. To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is committed to offering high-quality, accessible primary care options for communities across the country through Village Medical. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides value-based primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is a leading participant in CMS innovation programs and will apply to participate in the upcoming ACO REACH model, which helps providers deliver better outcomes for patients and create healthier communities through value-based care. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

