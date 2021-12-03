VillageMD Welcomes Envision Medical Group as Village Medical and Continues Growth in Michigan

CHICAGO and NOVI, Mich., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it has grown its relationship with Envision Medical Group and the experienced primary care team in 12 locations across three Michigan counties will now be practicing as Village Medical starting Nov. 17. The practices are located in Metro Detroit, including in Novi, Farmington, Livonia, Northville, South Lyon and Walled Lake. Village Medical also has two established practices in Westland, Mich. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, including Village Medical at Home and virtual health visits.

"We're excited to grow our longstanding relationship with Envision Medical Group, having been an affiliate practice of VillageMD since 2018. Their experienced team of primary care providers, along with their leadership from Jim Schoeck as CEO, align with our vision for offering accessible, high-quality care," said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. "Additionally, by joining Village Medical, the providers will be able to leverage our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to provide exceptional care and service to more patients."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Michigan patients can learn more about the services here.

"This is a natural progression for Envision Medical Group after working closely with VillageMD and experiencing firsthand how their tools and technology enhanced the high-quality offering we provided for our patents," said Thomas Selznick, D.O, founding partner of Envision Medical Group, who has practiced for more than 30 years. "We'll continue to provide excellent care for our patients however they'll now benefit from the enhanced offerings from Village Medical as it continues to grow in Michigan."

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS® operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 15 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS' new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com .

SOURCE VillageMD