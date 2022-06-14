VillageMD Welcomes Velda Rose Medical Center and Expands its Footprint in the Phoenix Area

Dr. Mark Goldberg and his Experienced Care Team Join Fast-Growing Primary Care Practice, Village Medical

CHICAGO and MESA, Ariz., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it acquired Velda Rose Medical Center, a primary care practice founded by Mark Goldberg, M.D. Patients in the Mesa and Phoenix area can visit Dr. Goldberg and his care team, including Michael Demko, DO, David Izenberg, DO, Uma Gopakumar, DNP, Leslie Stumpff, LMSW, and Kyle Hunsaker, PA, at Village Medical later this summer.

"At VillageMD, we're continuing to grow in our communities with trusted physicians along with their experienced care teams to offer increased access to high-quality primary care," said Paul Martino, co-founder and chief growth officer of VillageMD. "We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Goldberg and his team to Village Medical."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Phoenix and Mesa patients can learn more about the services here.

"I'm excited to join Village Medical and continue the comprehensive, compassionate care for our patients. I also look forward to welcoming new patients who are looking for comprehensive primary care right in their community," said Dr. Goldberg, who has more than 30 years of experience as a practicing physician in the East Valley community. "I believe your healthcare experience should be accessible and personal and that's exactly what Village Medical offers their patients."

The well-established primary care practice will continue to offer comprehensive primary care services in Mesa while also offering enhanced technology and support for their clinicians.

Village Medical patients have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients will be able to take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS® operating platform, which helps care teams identify and close gaps in care and helps patients be better informed about their health and care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is a leading participant in CMS innovation programs and will apply to participate in the upcoming ACO REACH model, which helps providers deliver better outcomes for patients and create healthier communities through value-based care. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

Media Contact:

Molly Lynch

[email protected]

SOURCE VillageMD