VillageMD's Tim Barry Joins the Board of Directors of America's Physician Groups

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD today announced that Tim Barry, CEO and chair, was named to the board of directors for America's Physician Groups (APG), the leading association in the country representing physician organizations practicing capitated, coordinated care. VillageMD is recognized as a national leader in value-based care and the organization is the largest participating sponsor of CMS's direct contracting program. Barry will serve on the board through 2023.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tim and VillageMD to our board – he's one of the most forward-thinking healthcare executives in value-based healthcare and shares our commitment to changing primary care in this country," said Don Crane, president and CEO of APG.

VillageMD operates in 18 markets and cares for 1.6 million patients at more than 250 practice locations including Village Medical and Village Medical at Walgreens. VillageMD works in a risk-based model across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, direct contracting, and commercial insurance. CMS's direct contracting model benefits patients and providers while saving Medicare money. Direct contracting incentives a better patient experience and the patients' overall health – and this puts primary care providers at the center of care teams to lower costs and offer high-quality care.

"America's healthcare system is at a critical point in prioritizing both primary care and value-based care," said Tim Barry, CEO and chair of VillageMD. "VillageMD will continue to partner with APG, one of the most respected healthcare organizations, to help educate and elevate awareness around direct contracting and value-based care. Now is the time for our nation's care delivery system to be focused on value rather than sheer volume and keep patient relationships as their priority. This is particularly important for patients with chronic conditions who require comprehensive care plans to help them live more fulfilling lives."

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 18 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS's new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

About America's Physician Groups

America's Physician Groups is a national association representing more than 335 physician groups with approximately 170,000 physicians providing care to nearly 90 million patients. APG's tagline, 'Taking Responsibility for America's Health,' represents our members' vision to move from the antiquated, dysfunctional fee-for-service reimbursement system to a clinically integrated, value-based healthcare system where physician groups are accountable for the coordination, cost, and quality of patient care. Learn more at www.apg.org.

