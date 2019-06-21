VillagePlan Inc. and Its Former Gubernatorial Candidate CEO, Evan Falchuk, Earn Top Healthcare Awards

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VillagePlan, the Boston-based company transforming the way people care for aging loved ones, was recognized as one of the Top 50 Companies in Healthcare at the International Forum on the Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) conference yesterday. VillagePlan's CEO Evan Falchuk was also named one of the Top 50 Leaders in Healthcare by the organization.

"At a time when millions of Americans face the challenge of caring for an aging loved one, VillagePlan delivers expert services to help families make sure they make the best decisions and that their loved ones get the best care," said Falchuk.

VillagePlan is led by key members of the former management team of Boston-based Best Doctors Inc. (acquired by Teladoc Health Inc. in 2017 for $440 million). The company combines consumer-facing expert care management and caregiving services with leading-edge technology and renowned medical experts to solve the most difficult caregiving challenges.

The International Forum on the Advancements in Healthcare is dedicated to the mission of improving healthcare by facilitating an open dialogue between the different industry stakeholders. Through its annual conference and awards competition, IFAH honors a diverse group of experienced healthcare practitioners, entrepreneurs, startups and technology providers.

