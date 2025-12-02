Villas at Lexoods Breaks Ground on 40 Energy-Smart, Deeply Affordable Homes in Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street Housing (GSH), TM Associates Development (TM) and the Housing Authority of St. Mary's County (HASMC) have officially broken ground on Villas at Lexoods, a new 40–home family community planned for the Lexwoods Drive. Every residence will be reserved for households earning up to 40 percent of the area median income (AMI), with long–term rent support provided through Project–Based Vouchers issued by HASMC.

Community–First Design

Town–home–style buildings will surround a centrally located community center and playground, with front porches, pedestrian pathways and shared green space encouraging neighborly connections. Eight residences will incorporate enhanced accessibility features, delivering modern, barrier–free housing for people with disabilities.

Zero–Energy–Ready Construction

Buildings will meet ENERGY STAR® Multifamily New Construction, National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Silver and DOE Zero Energy Ready Home standards. A rooftop solar array will offset common–area electricity and help lower resident utility costs.

Collaborative Financing

The $20.2 Million total development budget is financed by: a Low Income Housing Tax Credit Equity Investment from The Richman Affordable Housing Group and Discover Bank, loans from Maryland DHCD Rental Housing Program Funds and EmPower funds, Permanent Mortgage financing from Boston Capital Finance, Construction Financing from CF Bank, Predevelopment financing from Locus Bank, and a Payment in Lieu of Taxes provided by St. Mary's County.

Voices From the Groundbreaking

"With Villas at Lex Woods, Green Street Housing is fulfilling a decade–long vision that has leveraged over $50 million to reinvigorate the Lex Woods neighborhood—benefiting not only the 40 families who will move into these new homes, but also residents of the revitalized Lex Woods Apartments, Great Mills Court and Joe Baker Village."

— Tom Ayd, Principal, Green Street Housing

(Pending approval) "TM Associates is proud to partner with Green Street Housing and local officials to bring high–quality, energy–smart homes to Lexington Park. Villas at Lex Woods will provide long–term housing stability and opportunity for working families across St. Mary's County."

— Bob Margolis, CEO, TM Associates Development

A proclamation issued by the St. Mary's County Commissioners at the ceremony commended the partnership for "expanding high–quality affordable housing that will strengthen families, schools and the local economy."

Project Team & Schedule

Harkins Builders is serving as General Contractor, with Architecture by Design, Inc. as Architect and TM Associates Management as post-construction property manager. Civil and Engineering support comes from Mudd Engineering, RK&K, Bob Taylor Engineering, and Pando Alliance.

First homes are scheduled for resident move–in in April 2026, with full completion expected July 2026. The project will generate more than 60 construction–period jobs and provide long–term, energy–efficient housing stability for Lexington Park's workforce.

About Green Street Housing

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Salisbury, Maryland, Green Street Housing, LLC has financed, built or preserved more than 1,500 affordable rental homes across seven Mid–Atlantic states. The firm specializes in high–performance, LIHTC–financed communities that pair deep affordability with long–term operational sustainability and resident–focused services. Learn more at https://greenstreethousing.com.

About TM Associates

With roots dating back to 1978, TM Associates Development and TM Associates Management have developed or manage over 14,000 affordable apartments in 11 states and Washington, D.C. The companies provide a full continuum of development, construction oversight, asset management and resident–service delivery, ensuring that every community remains vibrant and financially stable for the long term. Visit https://www.tmamgroup.com for additional information.

Media Contact:

Dave Layfield

4435236265

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Street Housing