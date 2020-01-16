Villas of Distinction® Reveals Top Five Up and Coming Villa Vacation Destinations for 2020
Villas of Distinction sees increased bookings in these destinations
Jan 16, 2020, 03:07 ET
WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The top five up and coming villa vacation destinations for 2020 have been announced by Villas of Distinction®, the world's premier luxury villa rental company as part of World Travel Holdings. Based on increased bookings in these destinations, the list includes — Grand Cayman, Sicily, St. Martin, Orlando and Jamaica.
- Grand Cayman – Villas of Distinction is not the only company seeing Grand Cayman as an up and coming destination. Based on booking data from American Express cardholders, Grand Cayman is also one of their trending destinations to watch for in 2020, up 33 percent year-over-year*. View villas in Grand Cayman.
- Sicily – "We are seeing a trend of travelers, especially ones who have already visited Italy, moving away from traveling to the more traditional regions," said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product & agency relations. "With Sicily being the largest Italian island, it offers travelers an array of activities from archaeological sites, popular beaches, and mild climate to history, good cuisine and a vibrant nightlife.'" View villas in Sicily.
- St. Martin –There is a resurgence in travel to St. Martin after it was impacted by Hurricane Irma. It had a setback and now it is a comeback destination. The Dutch side of the island even has new attractions like the Rainforest Adventures Rockland Estate and Topper's Rhum Distillery, and stayover arrivals are up 144 percent over 2018 year to date.** View villas in St. Martin.
- Jamaica – "While Jamaica is always a popular destination for us, the trend we are seeing here is increased interest in the south coast of the island, and as a result of this, we are adding more villas here this year," said Lassman. "The south coast of Jamaica's appeal is its relative isolation. Travelers to this area will find nature, wildlife and tranquil beaches. The most popular area is Treasure Beach, home to a string of Jamaican fishing villages resting on black sand." View villas in Jamaica.
- Orlando – Orlando continues to be an up and coming destination in the villa arena. So many families travel in large groups when visiting Orlando whether it be multi-generational travel or family reunions, and villas offer the space, privacy, amenities and value families are looking for. This has become such a popular option that new villas are continuously coming into the Orlando market, and the offerings and amenities are truly top notch. View Villas in Orlando.
Last year's leading villa vacation destinations were:
- Italy
- Barbados
- Turks & Caicos
- Jamaica
- Orlando, Fla.
Travelers looking for a truly customized vacation experience planned by a full-service agency where a Villa Specialist finds the perfect destination to fit a client's vacation desires, and a personal Concierge tailors a client's vacation from start to finish will want to book with Villas of Distinction. For more information, visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.
About Villas of Distinction®
Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service premier luxury villa experience creator with an extensive portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 50 luxurious destinations worldwide including the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Central America, the United States and many private islands. Many villas feature private pools, butlers, maids and chefs. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, Villas of Distinction's team of experts have made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home, and creating one-of-a-kind getaways and lasting memories at the world's top villas. www.VillasofDistinction.com.
*One On One: 2020 Trending Destinations From American Express
** Returning to St. Maarten/Martin, 20 months after Hurricane Irma
