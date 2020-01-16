Villas of Distinction® Reveals Top Five Up and Coming Villa Vacation Destinations for 2020

Last year's leading villa vacation destinations were:

Italy Barbados Turks & Caicos Jamaica Orlando, Fla.

Travelers looking for a truly customized vacation experience planned by a full-service agency where a Villa Specialist finds the perfect destination to fit a client's vacation desires, and a personal Concierge tailors a client's vacation from start to finish will want to book with Villas of Distinction. For more information, visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.

About Villas of Distinction ®

Villas of Distinction ® , as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service premier luxury villa experience creator with an extensive portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 50 luxurious destinations worldwide including the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Central America, the United States and many private islands. Many villas feature private pools, butlers, maids and chefs. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, Villas of Distinction's team of experts have made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home, and creating one-of-a-kind getaways and lasting memories at the world's top villas. www.VillasofDistinction.com.

*One On One: 2020 Trending Destinations From American Express

** Returning to St. Maarten/Martin, 20 months after Hurricane Irma

