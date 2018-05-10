VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa Breaks Ground in Roseville

"This location has the right concentration of people and growth for our family-focused, community-oriented concept," said Joseph Syufy, VillaSport CEO. "VillaSport offers a healthy balance in their busy lives, providing a space for individuals to unwind, or exciting activities for their kids, by uniting the best combination of fitness, hospitality and luxury for our members. Although we offer the best in fitness, we are so much more. We offer social areas in the club as well as year-round social programming such as summer barbeques, holiday parties, Father-Daughter dances, movie nights, pinewood derby races, waterslide races, and wine and beer seminars, just to name a few. Finally, and most importantly, we are active members in our communities by supporting local charitable organizations, such as food banks, schools, health organizations, and youth sports."

The 130,000 square foot facility features resort-style amenities including indoor and outdoor recreation pools with waterslides and jumbo play structures; indoor and outdoor lap swimming pools; a complete fitness center for cardio and strength training; an NBA hardwood court; a day spa offering massages, facials, waxing, and nail services; indoor and outdoor cafes; and luxurious locker rooms featuring whirlpools, steam rooms, saunas, and relaxation lounges.

VillaSport's growth is fueled by its family-friendly programs and amenities. For children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, VillaKids offers a club within a club, including a three-story climbing gym, arts and crafts studio, sports court, dance and activity studio, and play areas designed for each age group. VillaSport's 180 complimentary group exercise classes per week offer something for all ages and fitness levels. VillaSport's Roseville location anticipates employing as many as 250 full and part-time staff.

"Being a family-friendly community that values healthy lifestyles makes Roseville a perfect match for an athletic facility of this nature," said Susan Rohan, Mayor of Roseville. "According to SmartAsset, Roseville is ranked one of the top five places where millennials are buying a home and VillaSport will contribute to adding value for current and potential residents."

VillaSport plans to open its Roseville location in spring 2019. Memberships will be available approximately six months prior to opening. To join the VIP email list and receive information on becoming a founding member, please visit www.villasport.com/roseville.

About VillaSport

VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa is a resort-style athletic club and spa offering a unique combination of luxury amenities, state-of-the-art equipment, and innovative programs for the entire family. VillaSport is a family-owned business with five locations: Beaverton, OR; Colorado Springs, CO; Cypress and The Woodlands, TX; and San Jose, CA. Future locations include Sacramento/Roseville, CA; Redwood City, CA; and Katy, TX. VillaSport corporate headquarters are located in San Rafael, CA. www.villasport.com.

