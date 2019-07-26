VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa Opens First Greater Sacramento Area Club in Roseville

"We're honored to officially be a part of the Roseville community and look forward to welcoming members to their new home away from home," said Joseph Syufy, CEO of VillaSport. "The City of Roseville fits right in with our family-focused, community-oriented concept and is just the type of environment we're thrilled to support and cultivate within our athletic club and spa. Today is a big day for our entire VillaSport family and we're excited to continue expanding in this market."

The 130,000-square-foot athletic club offers a variety of luxury amenities, state-of-the-art equipment and innovative programs for the entire family. Some of the features include:

Four indoor and outdoor lap and recreation pools. The outdoor recreation pool features two 26-foot waterslides, zero-depth entry, a toddler play area and a water walk. The aquatics center is the largest pool facilities in Roseville and also includes an outdoor whirlpool, an indoor and outdoor café, a barbecue area, and an adult-only fire pit, bar and lounge area.

and also includes an outdoor whirlpool, an indoor and outdoor café, a barbecue area, and an adult-only fire pit, bar and lounge area. A complete fitness center for cardio and strength training with more than 120 cardio machines featuring personal televisions and internet access, a dedicated weightlifting area and certified personal training services and programs.

THE TRIP; a unique and immersive "spin" on indoor cycling, which combines a 40-minute multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally-created worlds. THE TRIP workout experience is complimentary for members.

An NBA hardwood court for basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

Five dedicated studios offering more than 180 complimentary weekly exercise classes for all levels including TRX, cardio/strength, Les Mills , Zumba, cycling, Pilates, yoga, aqua aerobics, family classes and more.

, Zumba, cycling, Pilates, yoga, aqua aerobics, family classes and more. A dedicated 12,000-square-foot children's area known as VillaKids, which provides complimentary rotational exercise and enrichment programming for children six weeks to 12 years old. VillaKids includes indoor and outdoor play areas, a turf field, an art studio, a three-story indoor play tower, a dance studio, a sports court and more.

VillaSpa, a full-service spa open to members and the community, offers a variety of services including massages, body treatments, facials, waxing, tanning, nail services and more.

VillaCafé, open to both members and the community, offers a full selection of freshly made-to-order and grab-and-go items. Plus, a full service espresso bar. Indoor seating, an outdoor seating area with a fire pit and a separate adults-only café lounge is also available.

Luxurious, separate locker rooms for men, women and families featuring day-use wood lockers, personal locker rentals with daily laundry service for an additional fee, complimentary bathroom toiletries and towels, whirlpools, steam rooms, saunas and relaxation lounges.

The club also offers a wide variety of fitness, sports, social and educational programs and events for all ages throughout the year. Wine tastings, movie nights, ice-cream socials and holiday barbecues are just a few of the many member functions available.

"VillaSport is a great addition to our community and we're delighted to see the club directly supporting our local economy," said John B. Allard II, City of Roseville Mayor. "As our region continues to add thousands of new residents year after year, the new facility is an added value for both current and future residents. We're proud to continue growing our business community and to have new companies investing in our city."

VillaSport Roseville is the sixth club nationwide for the Bay Area-based resort-style athletic club developer. VillaSport Roseville architectural concept was developed by ELS Architecture and Urban Design and brought to life by contractor Moorefield Construction, Inc.

VillaSport Roseville is located at 291 Conference Center Drive in Roseville, next to Westfield Galleria and situated between Highway 65 and Roseville Parkway. The club is open Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. VillaKids, VillaCafé and VillaSpa are open seven days a week at various hours. A variety of memberships are available for families, couples and individuals. To learn more about VillaSport Roseville and membership packages, please visit www.villasport.com/roseville or call (916) 831-7070.

ABOUT VILLASPORT ATHLETIC CLUB AND SPA:

VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa is a resort-style athletic club and spa offering a unique combination of luxury amenities, state-of-the-art equipment and innovative programs for the entire family. VillaSport is a family-owned business with six locations: Beaverton, Ore; Colorado Springs, Colo; Cypress and The Woodlands, Texas; and San Jose and Roseville, Calif. A future seventh location includes Katy, Texas. VillaSport corporate headquarters are located in San Rafael, Calif. VillaSport is proud to be active members in the community by supporting local charitable organizations such as food banks, schools, health groups and youth sports. For more information about VillaSport Roseville, please visit www.villasport.com/roseville. Follow VillaSport Roseville on Facebook (@VillaSportRoseville) and Instagram (@villasport_roseville).

Media Contact:

Augustine Agency

Jaime Hayden

Office: (916) 960-2894

jhayden@augustineagency.com

SOURCE VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa

Related Links

http://www.villasport.com

