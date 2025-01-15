Villatel Orlando Resort Announces Grand Opening Next Door to Universal Orlando Resort® Just in Time for Spring Break

Villatel Orlando Resort debuts on March 3 rd , 2025, as an 80-acre resort destination, featuring a full-scale water park, poolside dining options, fitness center, and sporting activities.

To celebrate the grand opening, guests can enjoy 20% off stays with promo code GRANDOPENING20. Visit villatel.com/villatel-orlando-resort/accommodations for booking details and terms.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando just got more magical! Villatel Orlando Resort has announced that its grand opening will take place on March 3rd, 2025. Featuring 270 villas with immersive themed rooms, a collection of 256 apartments, a water park, and elevated resort experiences, this first-of-its-kind destination is a dream retreat for guests and groups of all sizes and ages—and a truly unique entrant to Orlando's hospitality market.

Villatel Orlando Resort

Located on International Drive, just minutes from Universal Orlando Resort®, the Orange County Convention Center, Dezerland Park Orlando, and other iconic attractions, Villatel Orlando Resort serves as a gateway to the best of 'The City Beautiful.' Designed to reflect the grand, spirited, and magical essence of Orlando itself, highlights of the sprawling resort include:

The Villas: The 270 villas at Villatel Orlando Resort are more than just places to stay—they're destinations unto themselves. With living and sleeping space for up to 26 guests, the four- to nine-bedroom villas redefine the Orlando vacation experience. Each villa is equipped with thoughtful amenities, including private spa pools, full chef's kitchens, movie theaters, and spacious game rooms. Great for family reunions, multigenerational groups, leisure travelers, and corporate and event groups, villa layouts encourage bonding through grand dinners around the oversized dining tables or game nights in the lofts or arcades. For a touch of whimsy, every villa also features up to two themed bedrooms that ignite the imagination—think bunk beds designed as castles, slides transforming bedrooms into playgrounds, and game rooms made for epic adventures. These spaces come to life through the creative work of Immersive Scenic Studios, an Orlando -based father-son team known for blending 3D printing, hand-carving, painting, and intricate installations to craft environments where kids' dreams take shape.

In early 2025, Villatel Orlando Resort will also welcome guests to the nation's first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy Resort. These 256 thoughtfully designed accommodations feature two to three bedrooms, spacious layouts, full kitchens, and private balconies with picturesque resort views. Many units include arcade games and immersive themed bedrooms, as well. Resort Water Park & Experiences: At the heart of Villatel Orlando Resort, guests will discover a 200,000-square-foot wonderland of resort amenities. Dive into the excitement at Aqua Bay, a thrilling water park featuring slides like the Blue Blaster, Violet Vortex, and Emerald Rush . Kids will love exploring Splash Cove, a wet playground perfect for young adventurers. When it's time to unwind, float along the relaxing currents of the Lazy Loop or soak up the Florida sunshine at the Grand Resort Pool. For sports enthusiasts, the resort boasts courts for basketball and pickleball, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a Top Golf Swing Suite. After a day of action, refuel at the Aqua Bar & Grille, where refreshing drinks and delicious bites are served poolside.

"Villatel Orlando Resort was designed to fill a gap in Orlando's hospitality market by bringing people together in an elevated, ultra-playful setting that offers all the best comforts of home," said Stephen Lobell, CEO of Villatel. "A vacation experience unto itself that's built for non-stop fun, we've created a dreamworld where travelers, ranging from multigenerational groups and theme park goers to sports teams and cheer or dance groups, can bond and make memories of a lifetime."

Villas at Villatel Orlando Resort are available to book now. Visit Villatel.com/villatelorlandoresort for more information and reservations.

About Villatel Orlando Resort

