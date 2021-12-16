Vim Marks 2021 as Year of Rapid Growth in Revenue, Customers, and Products

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim, a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for U.S. healthcare, today announced landmark progress in 2021 business and strategic outcomes. In the past calendar year, the company's active point-of-care user network and revenue each more than doubled, while engagement volume increased over 25 times across Vim's data and workflow connections. Vim enters 2022 on track to deliver clinical content covering more than 75 million insured patient members to the point of care across a rapidly growing provider network footprint.

Vim also added prestigious new investor partners in 2021, as Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Anthem (ANTM), GuideWell (parent company to Florida Blue), and Frist Cressey Ventures all provided funding to power Vim's work to bridge healthcare's last digital mile. The addition of these strategic investors reflects Vim's accelerating product and market progress deploying integrated data and workflow solutions for leading health plans and providers across the country.

In addition to new investors and customers, the growth in 2021 was also driven by these unique customer and partner highlights:

Supporting UnitedHealthcare's Point of Care Assist program by integrating services directly into workflows across a national network of providers with a goal of delivering, achieving higher quality care, lower costs, and improved provider and member experience.

Partnered with Anthem in support of their Enhanced Personal Health Care program, delivering referral optimization at the point of care by aligning data and clinical workflows for providers' accelerated success.

in support of their program, delivering referral optimization at the point of care by aligning data and clinical workflows for providers' accelerated success. A partnership with Optum to integrate Optimal Care technology into the workflows of Optum providers across the country, helping these providers deliver high-value care through evidence-based best practices.

to integrate Optimal Care technology into the workflows of Optum providers across the country, helping these providers deliver high-value care through evidence-based best practices. Expansion of an integrated digital scheduling solution for Sanitas Medical Centers that will serve as an underlying access platform for an expanding set of patient-facing digital concierge services.

"This has been a monumental year for Vim and I'm thrilled to see what 2022 has in store for the company, '' said Asaf David, Vim Co-Founder and CTO. "From scaling our product team to support the increasing demand for our technology to ensuring control over all aspects of data and product security, we've been laser-focused on providing our customers with the best technology that has the highest value added and the greatest ease of integration and use. The coming year is certain to bring with it new opportunities for growth and learning and we're ready for the challenge."

Last month, the company added two new offices, in Midtown Manhattan and in Tel Aviv, Israel to accommodate their growing workforce that is on track to more than double by year's end. These new offices double the existing footprint of Vim and their additional workforce will support growth in software engineering, implementation, and customer success.

"We're honored to collaborate with so many industry-leading healthcare payers and providers and to have grown those relationships over the past year. The progress we have made to help foster payer-provider collaboration and ultimately improve care quality has been significant," said Oron Afek, Vim Co-Founder and CEO. "I believe that in 2022, we'll continue to see a more creative and aggressive acceleration of technology-driven performance and accountability in healthcare. The pieces are aligning in terms of data availability, regulatory policy, payer-provider partnership maturity, and overall readiness."

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim's software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high-quality healthcare through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

